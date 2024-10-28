Juan Soto’s agent confirms major San Diego Padres rumor, explains why he should be in World Series with Pads

Juan Soto’s agent has confirmed a long-running San Diego Padres rumor about extension talks with the team last year. As well as his belief he should be wearing a Pads uniform in this year’s World Series.

Just like he did throughout the summer, Juan Soto has been one of the biggest stories in baseball during October. The 26-year-old has added to his legacy by showing that not only is he a superstar during the regular season, but he’s a game-changer during the playoffs.

His immense value has only been increased because teammate — and likely AL MVP — Aaron Judge has struggled mightily in this year’s postseason. However, Soto has guided New York to the World Series nonetheless.

But his agent Scott Boras claimed on Monday that Juan Soto shouldn’t be wearing a New York Yankees uniform in October. He really should be a member of the San Diego Padres. And one specific tragic event derailed a rumored long-term extension from being signed in 2023 by the impending free agent.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Juan Soto’s agent says client and San Diego Padres were in ‘well advanced’ extension talks last fall

“If [Padres owner] Peter Seidler were still alive none of this would be happening. Juan would have been with the Padres. He never would have been traded to the Yankees,” Boras told USA Today on Monday.

“Peter and I were knee-deep in Juan Soto [contract] discussions. Well advanced. His illness really stopped the process because we knew the organization would be different,” he added. “He wanted to push it through even though he was ill.”

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 12 years, $610 million

Seidler died in November. The four-time All-Star was traded to New York three weeks later. The Yankees would not be in the World Series without him. And considering the Padres were up 2-1 on the Dodgers in the Divisional Series they would likely have been in the Series this October and sizable favorites.

Juan Soto is the jewel of this winter’s free agent market. And he is sure to get a deal worth as much as $600 million.

