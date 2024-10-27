New York Yankees executive takes surprising shot at New York Mets ahead of Juan Soto bidding war this winter

A New York Yankees executive delivered the first salvo in an expected bidding war against the New York Mets for Juan Soto this winter.

The Yankees 2024 season has been a major success thus far. While they dealt with some ups and downs — like every team — this season, they persevered and earned the best record in the American League. They took that momentum into the playoffs and are currently in the World Series competing for an MLB record 28th championship.

They would not be competing for a title against the Los Angeles Dodgers without the outstanding play of outfielder Juan Soto. Unlike fellow slugger Aaron Judge, the 26-year-old has been just as elite in the postseason as he was during the regular season. However, the player New York traded for isn’t guaranteed to return next season.

Soto’s impending free agency has been one of the biggest stories in baseball this year. All reports suggest the All-Star will get a massive deal on the open market that could set new records. Part of the reason why is that many teams will put forth bids for his services. And the wealthy Yankees and Mets are viewed as the favorites in the chase.

Things could get ugly between the two in-city rivals since the Yanks have the prestige but the Mets have the richest owner in the game. With the two expected to engage in a serious battle for Soto in a couple of months, an exec for the pinstripes issued the first salvo between the two teams before free agency even opened.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

New York Yankees exec says Juan Soto leaving for New York Mets would be a career ‘buzzkill’

In a recent column, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman claimed that when speaking to a New York Yankees executive about a possible fight between the two clubs for Juan Soto, a Yanks exec told him “Going from the Yankees to the Mets … that’s a buzzkill.”

Heyman suggested Yankees brass are well aware the Mets will be their biggest competitor to keep the star and plan to use a strategy highlighting the franchise’s “edge in history, overall fan interest, and yes, buzz.”

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 12 years, $610 million

The league insider also revealed a friend of Soto informed him that he “loves” being a Yankee. But even they felt his return is not at all certain in 2025. Early projections suggest Soto could net a deal for around $600 million.

