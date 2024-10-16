Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field won’t be ready for start of season after Hurricane Milton tore apart roof

Credit: Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It appears the Tampa Bay Rays will need to find a new home for the beginning of the 2025 season after Hurricane Milton severely damaged Tropicana Field.

The Category 3 storm tore apart the stadium’s roof earlier this month with over 100 mph winds. Tropicana Field was housing first responders, at the time.

Another look at the damage to Tropicana Field’s roof from Hurricane Milton. You can hear the wind shredding through it. Absolutely heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/L4RqMkTrcF — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 10, 2024

No one was hurt.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Tropicana Field hasn’t been able to be properly inspected after the hurricane due to safety concerns. One of the major worries is the damage to the struts that held the Teflon-coated fiberglass roof.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, it’s not just the roof that sustained extensive damage as team offices were also affected.

It is not yet known how long it will take to get Tropicana Field back to working order. Engineering experts are planning to inspect the stadium in the next week and go over the six-acre roof’s structural integrity, the large video board that was exposed to outside elements, and other hurricane-related damage.

INSIDE LOOK ▶️ The MLB released footage from inside Tropicana Field as Hurricane Milton ripped its roof off.

Wind gusts over 100 mph were recorded in the area: https://t.co/q2ktAMiTik pic.twitter.com/llKNG9XTKg — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) October 10, 2024

For those wondering if the Rays could play without a roof, that appears unlikely. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Tropicana Field “was designed as an enclosed, multi-purpose facility,” so there is no drainage system. If it rains during a game, the field would flood quickly.

A new stadium for the Rays is planned to open in 2028.

Where will the Tampa Bay Rays play?

There are several options on the table for where the Rays could play when their season begins March 27.

NEW: Drone footage shows extensive damage to the roof of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Hurricane #Milton brought winds over 100 mph to downtown St. Pete.



The field was being used as a staging area for lineman to help restore power after the storm. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/fBedocvLeP — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) October 10, 2024

According to the Tampa Bay Times, there could be upwards of 50 locations that could house the Rays for the beginning of the season. Some of those places include:

Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg

BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater (used by the Philadelphia Phillies)

TD Ballpark in Dunedin (used by the Toronto Blue Jays)

Steinbrenner Field in Tampa (used by the New York Yankees)

Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte (Rays’ spring training home)

Wherever the Rays wind up, the franchise will need to find housing for players and staff while away from Tropicana Field.

The hurricane killed at least 24 people and caused $100 billion in damage across multiple states.

