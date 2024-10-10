VIDEO: New footage reveals shocking damage to Tampa Bay Rays stadium from Hurricane Milton

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

It is a very good thing that the Tampa Bay Rays season is over because Hurricane Milton has made their stadium unusable for the next month.

This is a peak period in American sports. The NFL season is underway, the MLB playoffs are delivering big moments, and the new NHL and NBA seasons are set to begin soon. Yet they are all secondary to a bigger story. For days the nation has kept an eye on Florida and the potential damage that could come from Hurricane Milton.

On Wednesday night, video made its way online of the early damage in Tampa, a city expected to be hit hardest by the storm. One of the most notable videos that went viral was footage of some damage to Tropicana Field. The home of the Tampa Bay Rays. Well, on Thursday morning new footage was revealed and the disfigurement of the stadium’s roof from powerful winds is shocking.

Tampa Bay Rays stadium decimated by Hurricane Milton

A new drone video hit social media early this morning that shows an overhead view of Tropicana Field. And the stunning remains of what was the arena’s roof. The top of the venue is shredded and the footage shows debris from the destroyed roof inside on the rain-soaked field.

What makes matters worse is Tropicana Field was set to be used as an emergency headquarters for first responders to treat injured locals following the storm. The footage shows the cots inside the stadium absolutely drenched by rain from the hurricane. Reports also claim a crane fell onto the building as well.

Now Tampa Bay officials will not only have to respond to emergency calls but also find a new base of operations.

