Hurricane Milton forcing New York Mets to use clever strategy to get Jeff McNeil back if they reach NLCS

A new report reveals a clever strategy the New York Mets are trying to employ to get Jeff McNeil off the injured list and back in rhythm before a potential National League Championship Series.

The Mets are just one victory away from reaching the NLCS for the first time since 2015. The underdog squad has overcome odds throughout the season and in the playoffs. And that is sure to continue as they look to eliminate a Philadelphia Phillies team that had the best record in the National League this season.

The Mets’ batting order has delivered for them in their series against the Phils. Despite being without talented second baseman Jeff McNeil. The two-time All-Star has missed the last month due to a wrist injury. And while he was having a down season, he is still a former batting champion. And the team can use all the help they can get if they do reach the NLCS next week.

The 32-year-old has been rehabbing at the team’s minor league facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida this week as he gets closer to a potential return. However, hurricane Milton is bearing down on the state and has shut down all planned baseball activities. With the organization wanting to get him some game action before considering him for the NLCS roster, they have come up with an interesting way to do that despite the issues created by Milton.

New York Mets trying to get Jeff McNeil into Arizona Fall League games

“The Mets are petitioning Major League Baseball to allow Jeff McNeil to appear in Arizona Fall League games,” MLB.com reporter Anthony DiComo revealed on Tuesday. “That would get him the live pitching he needs to see before activation.”

Arizona Fall League is a six-team league run by MLB. It is meant to give teams the chance to get more reps for some of their brightest young minor-league talents. So if McNeil is allowed to take part, he will see some solid competition. And get him up to speed faster to possibly play in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres.

