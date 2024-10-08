MLB scouts offer concerning opinions about New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz ahead of Game 3 versus Phillies

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A new report from MLB scouts paints a worrisome picture about Edwin Diaz’s ability to close out games for the remainder of their Divisional Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

This has been a season to remember for Mets fans. After getting off to a slow start over the first half, they roared to life in the final months of the season and have continued that momentum into the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

They upset the National League Central Champion Milwaukee Brewers in three games last week. Then, despite long odds, they split the first two games on the road in the Divisional Round against the Phillies. However, despite some dominant performances over the last month, Philly avoided a 2-0 deficit after battering New York closer Edwin Diaz for three runs late in Game 2.

Diaz’s workload has been a major topic of discussion in Mets circles. He has pitched a boatload of innings in the final days of the season and playoffs. It was a focus in a new column from New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman this week. And to the dismay of New York fans, several MLB scouts offered up concerning thoughts on how the star closer has looked recently.

Scouts concerned about the confidence of New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz

“Can’t throw his fastball for a strike. He’s clearly fighting himself, especially on his fastball. Too many sliders,” one scout claimed. Another suggested fatigue, which makes a ton of sense, is why his vaunted slider has lost its snap in recent days.

The idea that Diaz’s confidence may have taken a hit, and he is reverting to the player New York Mets fans saw earlier in the season, was also a common opinion among the scouts. “His command is just bad. It was like that earlier in the year, too,” a scout told Heyman. “He has to somehow figure out how to command his fastball again. Otherwise, he will never get back to what he was.”

But there is hope. One scout also felt a return to New York could offer a huge boost to the closer on Wednesday. “I do think the Citi Field adrenaline will assist,” the scout said. “Let the trumpets sound!”

Game 3 of Mets vs. Phillies has a first pitch at 5:08 PM ET on FS1.

