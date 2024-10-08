New York Mets reveal huge news about Kodai Senga potentially returning in decisive Game 5 versus Phillies

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Mets revealed some big news about who could start a potential Game 5 in their Divisional Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

This has been a season to remember for Mets fans. After getting off to a slow start over the first half, they roared to life in the final months of the season and have continued that momentum into the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

Related: New York Mets game today – Get details on Game 2 of Mets vs. Phillies

They upset the National League Central Champion Milwaukee Brewers in three games last week. Then got off to a surprise start in their series against the Phillies in Game 1 by earning an impressive 6-2 victory. The win was all the more grand because they beat Philly by way of a bullpen game that was led off by a returning Kodai Senga.

The 2023 All-Star was penciled in to be the team’s ace this season. But a variety of injuries limited him to just five innings in the regular season. However, when he has played, he’s been good. And against the Phillies, he gave up just one run in two innings and struck out three. It seemed to open the door to a return if his unstretched arm can recover before the series came to a close.

Kodai Senga on track to start in Game 5 for New York Mets

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Well, on Monday New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that the Japanese pitcher “continues to feel good” [h/t SNY] after Saturday’s game. And “it’s trending in the direction” for him to be on the mound if the series goes to a do-or-die Game 5 in Philly.

Since his arm has not logged the necessary innings over the last couple of months, he may be limited to three or four innings in that game. The Mets and Phillies are tied at one apiece heading into Game 3 on Tuesday.

Related: 10 Greatest New York Mets of all-time – From Mike Piazza to Tom Seaver