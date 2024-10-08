New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge sets dubious MLB postseason record

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge holds a surprising MLB postseason record.

Judge, who is the American League single-season home run leader with 62, now has the worst strikeout rate in postseason history. The probable 2024 AL MVP whiffs an astonishing 34.3% of the time in the playoffs. That’s more than 5 percentage points higher than Judge’s career strikeout rate of 29%.

Aaron Judge has the worst strikeout rate in MLB postseason history pic.twitter.com/SrxIQOg7S7 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 8, 2024

Following the Yankees’ 4-2 Game 2 loss to the Kansas City Royals, Judge is 1-for-7, with four strikeouts and no extra-base hits in the ALDS. Overall, in 46 postseason games, Judge has struck out a whopping 70 times. During that span, he’s slashing .208/.311/.449.

“I mean, baseball — it’s hitting. Got a base hit and a walk in a game,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Judge following his 1-for-3 performance in Game 2, via Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports. “I get it, but hitting is hard. You’re not going to hold him down long.”

Related: MLB insider addresses New York Yankees rumors regarding Aaron Boone’s hot seat in October

Judge’s offensive futility in the playoffs is the only real blemish on his stellar career.

Aaron Judge’s postseason struggles

Heading into the playoffs, Judge heard the whispers about his postseason plight. During the 2022 ALCS, where the Yankees were swept by the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros, Judge went 1-for-17, with four strikeouts, and no extra-base hits.

“There’s no other way to put it,” Judge previously told ESPN’s Jorge Castillo. “Ever since I’ve been a Yankee, getting drafted in 2013, all that was ever ingrained in my head or what we were taught is win in New York. Be a winner. Championship mindset. It’s just always been the way I was raised, even before I got here it was: If you don’t win, what’s the point?”

Aaron Judge is now 1 for his last 22 in the postseason pic.twitter.com/qLqWq6bvKW — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 8, 2024

Judge is well on his way towards a Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown. Over his first nine seasons, he’s hit 315 home runs, has been a six-time All-Star, a three-time home run champion, named AL MVP in 2022, and won the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2017.

But despite all of his accomplishments and accolades, not winning a World Series has been hanging over Judge — and he knows it.

“There’s a lot of unfinished business, man,” Judge said to ESPN.com. “It drives me crazy in the offseason. During the season I try not to think about it. I try to take it day by day. But every year that we come up short, the offseason really isn’t that fun.”

Judge will look to turn the tide in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Royals on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET. The series is tied at one game apiece.

Related: New York Yankees star says Kansas City Royals ‘got lucky’ in ALDS Game 2 win