MLB insider addresses New York Yankees rumors regarding Aaron Boone’s hot seat in October

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees haven’t won the World Series since 2009, putting immense pressure on the organization in 2024. No person in New York is under more pressure than manager Aaron Boone, who has seen Yankees rumors all year regarding his future with the club.

Boone was hired before the 2017 season after former Yankees’ skipper Joe Girardi was unable to win the World Series. New York lost Game 7 of the ALCS in 2017, which is the closest this team has been to the World Series in more than a decade.

Also Read: Best baseball players ever

Aaron Boone manager record (Baseball Reference): 603-429 in the regular season, 14-17 in MLB playoffs as New York Yankees skipper

If that wasn’t enough pressure on Boone, it’s been amplified because of the Wild Card round. Both the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles, viewed as New York’s biggest threats for a first-round knockout, were eliminated. Instead, the club will face the Kansas City Royals.

Appearing on Bleacher Report, the Yankees’ matchup against the Royals will put even more pressure on Boone from the fans for this club to advance to the American League Championship Series. As for how Boone is viewed inside the organization, that’s where he has the most support.

Related: New York Yankees game today, Yankees playoff schedule

“Aaron Boone, I think is a solid manager, he’s not won (with the Yankees). The Yankees say they want to win the World Series, or at least get to the World Series. Hasn’t done that yet, a lot of pressure on Aaron Boone to get there…His bosses love him. Cashman and Steinbrenner love him, so that’s always a plus in his corner.” Jon Heyman on Aaron Boone’s future with the New York Yankees

Related: MLB playoff predictions, see how far we have New York Yankees advancing

While Boone has strong support from the front office and ownership, that might not carry as much weight depending on how far the Yankees advance. At a minimum, it’s believed that New York must reach the ALCS for Boone to keep his job in 2025.

However, losing in the ALCS would extend the Yankees’ drought without a World Series appearance to 15 consecutive years. It could be even worse depending on the series results, as New York has won just two of its last 10 ALCS games since 2019.