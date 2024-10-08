New York Yankees star says Kansas City Royals ‘got lucky’ in ALDS Game 2 win

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One New York Yankee is providing bulletin-board material for the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees’ bats fell quiet in the 4-2 Game 2 loss to the Royals on Monday night. Out of New York’s seven hits, only one was for extra bases — a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning from Jazz Chisholm Jr.

"We're gonna win it… We had a lot of missed opportunities tonight. (The Royals) just got lucky."



Jazz Chisholm Jr. speaks on how he feels about the series after the loss pic.twitter.com/EoHHbYHc4m — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 8, 2024

The Yankees’ one through five hitters went a combined 3-for-17, with six strikeouts. That’s not going to get it done.

Following the game, Chisholm had some choice words about Kansas City’s win.

“We had a lot of missed opportunities tonight, so they just got lucky,” Chisholm told reporters.

Chisholm is correct that the lineup didn’t capitalize. The Yanks left eight runners on base and went just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

However, with momentum on the Royals’ side as the series switches to Kansas City, is it wise to get them even more motivated?

Jazz Chisholm says New York Yankees still team to beat

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite the Yanks dropping Game 2, Chisholm doesn’t have any doubt that they will be moving on to the ALCS.

“It still feels the same that we’re going to win it. I don’t feel like anybody feels any different,” said Chisholm. “We’re going to go out there and do our thing still. We still don’t feel like any team is better than us.”

If the Yankees are going to move on, they are going to need Aaron Judge to play like his MVP self.

Through the first two games, Judge is just 1-for-7, with no extra-base hits, and has struck out four times. He’s hitting a paltry .143 with a .476 OPS.

The Yankees will face the Royals in Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET.

