MLB source reveals where New York Yankees’ stiffest Juan Soto contract competition could come from

Juan Soto and the New York Yankees are focused entirely on the start of their ALCS matchup against the winner of the Cleveland Guardians/Detroit Tigers series on Monday. But for the teams that are already eliminated from World Series contention, they’re trying their best to get a handle on this winter when Soto’s free agency sweepstakes take full effect.

Like his teammate, Aaron Judge did two offseasons ago, Soto is set to become one of the decade’s biggest, most highly sought-after free agents. Like Judge, Soto will sign a massive contract in the $500 million range. But will he follow suit by re-signing with the Yankees instead of chasing another payday elsewhere? It’s the biggest question lurking over MLB’s offseason.

New York Yankees face Juan Soto free agency competition from three teams

Where Juan Soto will sign in free agency is sure to dominate headlines as soon as the New York Yankees’ season ends. Until negotiations begin, all we can do is speculate on an exciting offseason ahead.

Yet, the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman is getting a jump start on the Soto free agency rumors with a new one about a trio of teams that could present a stiff challenge for the Yankees during contract discussions.

“The rumor that the Yankees will cap their final Juan Soto offer at $40 million annually because they can’t offend Aaron Judge (who makes $40M) is a “lie,” according to a person familiar with their thinking. “No one has ever said anything like that,” the person added. (Beyond that, Judge, a team guy, wants the team to be great.)



The Yankees are going to make a big Soto effort, and one higher-up guesses the biggest competition comes from the Mets, Giants and Jays.” Jon Heyman on Juan Soto free agency

We see the same usual suspects, like the Mets, who are never afraid to spend top dollar under owner Steve Cohen. Meanwhile, Heyman also added that he would “never” count out the Dodgers, who could pair Soto with likely NL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

No matter what, whoever signs Soto will be winning the offseason, at whatever cost it takes. The four-time All-Star Silver Slugger will be worth every penny.

