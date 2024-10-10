Former MLB exec rips into integrity of New York Yankees star Juan Soto: ‘He’d give up a ring for $701 million guaranteed’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto is set to get a huge raise this winter. And a former MLB executive claims Yanks fans should not buy into the idea the outfielder favors winning a ring over breaking contract records.

The Yankees are just one win away from reaching the 2024 American League Championship Series. Without a doubt, the team doesn’t get a bye into the ALCS without the amazing play of AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge. However, Juan Soto is just as important part of their success. Especially in the postseason as Judge continues his playoff struggles.

The four-time All-Star has had a career year just in time for a jump into free agency for the first time this winter. Soto hitting the open market has been one of the biggest stories throughout the season and has been the source of a lot of rumors and speculation.

Many around the game expect the New York Yankees to be favorites to re-sign Juan Soto this offseason. Yet, crosstown rivals the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers are also expected to be in pursuit. However, many feel a deep run for the Yanks in the postseason will be the selling point needed for Soto to take a good but not great contract to stay in the Bronx.

Former Miami Marlins president takes major shots as New York Yankees star Juan Soto

However, during a new edition of his podcast, former Miami Marlins president David Samson took some huge shots at Soto’s integrity. And suggested he prefers to set new contract records instead of winning as many rings as possible in New York.

“Does Soto want to be paid? Look to see who his agent is [Scott Boras], and then you’ll understand where his loyalties lie.” Samson said [h/t Sportskeeda].”Is he happy in the Bronx? Does he want to win a ring? He would give up a ring tomorrow to get a guaranteed $701 million over 19 years.”

He also claimed that some around the Padres organization feel they have been better in 2024 because they traded him to New York before the season. San Diego is one win away from reaching the National League Championship Series. And former Yankees Michael King has been a notable part of their success.

