Nissan Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - nissanstadium.com

While Nissan Stadium may be closer to being replaced than becoming a state-of-the-art facility any time soon, it’s still a fine place to enjoy a football game. For those planning a visit to Nissan Stadium, here’s what you’ll want to know before you take off.

Where is Nissan Stadium located?

Nissan Stadium is in Nashville, Tennessee. The address of Nissan Stadium is 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213.

Who plays at Nissan Stadium?

The Tennessee Titans play at Nissan Stadium.

What is the capacity of Nissan Stadium?

The capacity at Nissan Stadium is 69,143, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at Nissan Stadium?

Nissan Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

Related: NFL games today

How much is the parking at the Nissan Stadium?

Credit – nissanstadium.com

All parking spaces require a Titans or Nissan Stadium-issued parking pass. We suggest getting your parking by paying online with SpotHero ahead of time. It is first come, first serve when parking at Nissan Stadium. Parking at Nissan Stadium typically ranges from $25 $30 for regular gameday rates.

Can you tailgate at Nissan Stadium?

Tailgating is permitted at Nissan Stadium if you are directly behind your vehicle. Your tailgate must not extend into another space. Parking lots will open four hours before kickoff.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium?

You can watch the football team’s warm-up at Nissan Stadium before the game kicks off. You can also head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

Related: Shop Tennessee Titans jerseys

What can you bring to Nissan Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ are allowed into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water to Nissan Stadium?

You are not allowed to bring food or beverages into Nissan Stadium.

Is Nissan Stadium cashless?

Nissan Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Nissan Stadium?

Suites at Nissan Stadium cost between $6,500-$16,000 depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Nissan Stadium suites on the 300 level include 22 tickets and 4 VIP parking passes. Pricing for a 300-level suite will be less than a 200 level on average.

Nissan Stadium suites on the 200 level include 20 tickets and 4 VIP parking passes. With your Titans suite, you have exclusive access to VIP club lounges and private entry into Nissan Stadium.

The 100 Suite Level at Nissan Stadium puts you closer to the field than any other suite type. Nissan Stadium suites include 20 tickets and four parking passes.

Related: Updated Tennessee Titans power rankings

What is there to eat at Nissan Stadium?

Credit – pxhere

There are some delicious spots to eat at Nissan Stadium. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Grab and Go : Fans looking for quick staple snacks can head to sections 213 and 234 for peanuts, desserts, beer, water, and more.

: Fans looking for quick staple snacks can head to sections 213 and 234 for peanuts, desserts, beer, water, and more. TN General Store : Hot dogs, Italian Sausages, pretzels, popcorn, and more out in sections 207, 217, 230, and 240.

: Hot dogs, Italian Sausages, pretzels, popcorn, and more out in sections 207, 217, 230, and 240. Yee-Haw Brewing : Fans looking for local Nashville brews should head out to sections 107 and 140.

: Fans looking for local Nashville brews should head out to sections 107 and 140. Pizza Stand : Serving up cheese and pepperoni pizzas for fans to enjoy out near section 130.

: Serving up cheese and pepperoni pizzas for fans to enjoy out near section 130. Nashgrille : Hot dogs, fries, cheeseburgers, hamburgers, soda, beer, and more are out in section 139.

: Hot dogs, fries, cheeseburgers, hamburgers, soda, beer, and more are out in section 139. The Coop : Hot chicken sandwiches in sections 112, 121, 135, 144, 308, and 339.

: Hot chicken sandwiches in sections 112, 121, 135, 144, 308, and 339. Southern Smoke : BBQ sandwiches with nachos out in sections 212 and 235.

: BBQ sandwiches with nachos out in sections 212 and 235. Party Fowl : Hot Chicken sandwiches with a wide range of spice levels can satisfy any tastebud.

: Hot Chicken sandwiches with a wide range of spice levels can satisfy any tastebud. Three Star Chicken : Chicken tenders, tots, Nashville Hot Chicken, and more are in sections 211 and 236.

: Chicken tenders, tots, Nashville Hot Chicken, and more are in sections 211 and 236. Puckett’s Trolley : Mac and cheese, brisket, nachos, and more out in the North End Zone.

: Mac and cheese, brisket, nachos, and more out in the North End Zone. Twice Daily : Titan fans looking for a healthy food option should head to sections 116 and 131, where they have salads, wraps, and more.

: Titan fans looking for a healthy food option should head to sections 116 and 131, where they have salads, wraps, and more. Bent Buckle BBQ : Pulled pork sandwiches, beef brisket sandwiches, BBQ chicken sandwiches, and more near section 134.

: Pulled pork sandwiches, beef brisket sandwiches, BBQ chicken sandwiches, and more near section 134. Slim + Husky’s: Serving up Nashville local pizza for NFL fans to enjoy in sections 117, 130, 214, and 233.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and the Super Bowl winner