NHL rumors reveal front-runner for Elias Pettersson trade with Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks signed Elias Pettersson to an eight-year, $92.8 million contract extension in March, ensuring he wouldn’t hit restricted free agency and committing to the 26-year-old as a core piece for the future. Less than a year later, Pettersson is at the center of NHL rumors ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Pettersson seemingly hit the trade block in late December after reports surfaced that he was clashing with teammate J.T. Miller. Not long after, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin publicly called out Pettersson’s lack of maturity but indicated the franchise would like to stick by him.

“Petey has shown up to this point that he is an extremely talented, quality player that could and should be a No. 1 center. I believe in him. I believe that he’s capable. (But) he needs to mature and understand that there are certain expectations and it does not get easier. And you need to face the music when things don’t go well.” Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin on Elias Pettersson

However, the situation in Vancouver has seemed to deteriorate even further. Entering Sunday with a 3-5-2 record in their last 10 games, the Canucks have seemingly become more receptive to moving either Miller or Pettersson. If the Swedish center is moved, there is reportedly a front-runner.

Elias Pettersson stats (NHL.com): 11 goals, 19 assists, 30 points, 18:59 TOI/G, 5 power-play goals, 45.5% FO, 14.1% shooting in 30 games

According to Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres have emerged as the front-runner to land Pettersson in a blockbuster deal with Vancouver.

No specifics have been provided regarding ongoing trade talks between the two clubs. However, as highlighted by Jacob Billington of TheHockeyWriters.com, Friedman has previously hinted that Bowen Byram and Dylan Cozens are two potential players who could be packaged in a deal for Pettersson.

Elias Pettersson contract (Spotrac): $11.6 million average annual salary from 2025-‘2032

Buffalo entered the 2024-’25 season with one of the longest playoff droughts in sports with its last playoff game coming more than a decade ago on April 26, 2011. While the Sabres have the third-fewest points (41) in the NHL right now, Pettersson would give them a potential star with years of club control to build around.

The Sabres would also likely need to sacrifice a first-round pick and additional assets, providing Vancouver with the resources to potentially make another move ahead of the NHL trade deadline. While no deal is imminent, the persistent NHL rumors revolving around Pettersson suggest we could see a trade within the next month-plus.