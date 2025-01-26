Growing concern that Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock is slipping for one specific reason

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For a good portion of the latest college football season, Shedeur Sanders looked like a good bet to be one of the very first players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. That narrative may be shifting during the pre-draft evaluation process.

University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward seems to have overtaken Sanders as the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. In fact, some reports suggest he’s the “overwhelming” favorite to be selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Yet, if Ward gets selected first, would that then make Sanders the favorite to be drafted by the QB-needy Cleveland Browns with the second overall pick? Apparently not.

Deion Sanders might be tanking Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock

Shedeur Sanders is still viewed as one of two quarterbacks projected to become first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, now instead of being in consideration for the top pick, his draft stock may be slipping.

According to Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline, Deion Sanders “might” be causing Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock to slip.

“Many here are concerned that Deion Sanders might be an anchor around the neck of his son Shedeur, which could cause him to slip in the draft. With Deion being as outspoken as he is, and having the bully pulpit he does as coach of Colorado, the concerns center on the thought that criticisms of the team or coaches who end up drafting Shedeur will be heard weekly on the occasions the rookie quarterback is slumping and not playing well.” Pauline on Shedeur Sanders

Pauline adds that the opinion at the Shrine Bowl is that Deion will “do all he could” to prevent the Browns from selecting Shedeur, which then would open up the possibility of the quarterback landing with the New York Giants as the No. 3 overall pick instead.

No team wants to constantly deal with a parent bickering in their ear about their son’s performance, especially at the NFL level. Yet, for teams in desperate need of a potential QB upgrade, chances are they wouldn’t turn down a chance to add a franchise-changing talent at the most important position in sports either.

Still, if Shedeur starts to slip on draft day, at least now, some will have a reason to point to.

