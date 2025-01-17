Super Bowl’s 5 Worst Halftime Shows: From ‘Elvis Presto’ To Maroon 5

Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl halftime show gives artists a chance to shine on the biggest stage in the world and create performances that millions will remember. However, not every show has been a hit. Here’s a look at the five-worst Super Bowl halftime shows.

5. Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): Shania Twain, No Doubt, and Sting

The 2003 Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show featured Shania Twain, No Doubt, and Sting. While No Doubt and Sting received praise, Twain's performance drew criticism. Rolling Stone called it a "career-freezing" flop, noting she was overshadowed by the other performers. Controversy arose over her vocals, which Twain later confirmed were pre-recorded for better sound quality. Click here to watch.

4. Super Bowl XX (1986): Up with People

Up with People headlined the Super Bowl halftime show four times, with their 1986 performance being widely considered their worst. The show, titled "Beat of the Future," earned widespread criticism for being "ridiculous" and "one of the dumbest halftime shows ever conceived." Decades later, retrospective reviews remain just as brutal, with many still describing it as one of the worst halftime shows of all time. Click here to watch.

3. Super Bowl LIII (2019): Maroon 5

Maroon 5's 2019 performance drew widespread criticism for being boring and uninspired. Dominic Patten of Deadline Hollywood called it "terrible," noting it had no lift-off and lacked "soul." Lyndsey Parker of Yahoo! Entertainment dubbed it the "dullest… most underwhelming and instantly forgettable halftime show of all time." Critics also noted the show's failure to honor Atlanta's rich musical heritage by not featuring local talent. Click here to watch.

2. Super Bowl XLV (2011): The Black Eyed Peas

1. Super Bowl XXIII (1989): Elvis Presto and the 3D Magic Show

