Top NFL Draft analyst explains why New York Giants should stay away from Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants have been linked to quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, a notable analyst recently detailed why the organization may want to pass on using their top pick on the Colorado star.

Heading into the final week of the NFL season, the Giants are in position to land the top overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. The 3-13 team moved on from former first-round pick Daniel Jones during the season and are in line to use their top pick on a potential franchise signal caller.

Ahead of the yearly event, Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are seen as the top two QBs in this year’s class. And there have been rumblings that the Giants and Deion Sanders’ son have eyes for each other.

However, on Tuesday The Athletic draft analyst Nick Baumgardner took a look at the QB’s potential at the next level. And it gives Giants fans reason to be worried about using their top pick in April on him.

Shedeur Sanders stats (2024): 74.0 completion %, 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 168.2 passer rating

Should the New York Giants pass on drafting Shedeur Sanders?

In his column, Baumgardner admits that Sanders did not play on as good a team as Ward. And the awful offense line in front of him the last two seasons limited his success rate. However, he claims that the youngster played in a system that was a classic college style instead of an NFL one.

“Sanders played in a very college-style offense both years at Colorado, even if the 2024 version featured more downfield throws,” Baumgarner wrote. “Sanders finished at 7.8 yards per attempt over two years with the Buffaloes, about a yard below the national average.”

While he sees similarities in his game to talented Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix, Sanders can be inconsistent with his passing rhythm. “He’s either too early or too late with his drop and not in exact rhythm with his target,” wrote Baumgarner.

New York Giants record: 3-13

Although the young QB did not play with as good a roster as some of his contemporaries from this year and last year’s QB classes, the NFL Draft analyst claims he still benefited tremendously from playing with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. And that “Sanders got away with a lot of stuff that simply won’t work at the next level” because Hunter could make up for his mistakes.

The offensive line play in front of the prospective New York Giants QB was bad for much of his career in Boulder. However, Baumgarner claims some of the sack issues were due to poor decisions from Sanders as well. “He also forced plenty of [sacks] upon himself. Either because his drop was too deep, he bailed from a cleaned pocket early, or took too much time waiting for Hunter,” he wrote.

The draft analyst admits Sanders could reach his potential by being surrounded by better players at the next level. And he is an accurate passer. But on a base level, his evaluation should concern Giants fans if he ends up being their top pick in April’s NFL Draft.

