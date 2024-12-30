New York Giants’ big Week 17 win may have sealed Brian Daboll’s fate

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Before the Week 17 NFL schedule kicked off, there were supposed to be three more planes flying overhead, protesting the team’s current direction. It’s become abundantly clear that fans are fed up with the franchise’s futility, and general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have had a heavy hand in New York’s failures.

But the Giants finally won their first home game of the season, defeating a playoff-hopeful Indianapolis Colts team 45-33. It was easily the most inspiring performance seen from the 2024 Giants, helping them go from dead-last to 31st in scoring this season. Was it enough to help Daboll keep his job, despite previous reports suggesting he’d be fired at the end of the season?

New York Giants’ win may have helped Brian Daboll keep his job

Coming into Sunday’s matchup, the New York Giants were in sole possession of the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Winning derailed those hopes, with the Giants falling to fourth in the 2025 NFL Draft order. This just might push them out of contention to land one of the top two, and only two quarterbacks projected to be first-round draft picks.

However, the win may have also saved Brian Daboll’s job, with the Giants scoring 45 points for the first time since 2015.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Daboll’s third win of the season just might be enough to earn him a fourth year on the job.

“Brian Daboll’s team played for him Sunday, and you can see the flashes of where the Giants see their future. Too little too late? I’m not sure. But I think the Maras and Tisches are looking for reasons to go forward with the current setup, and Daboll might’ve just helped them get there.” SI’s Albert Breer on Brian Daboll’s job security with New York Giants

Moving forward with the same regime feels like a risky play for a franchise who’s fanbase is fed up with their recent failures. Yet, teams routinely make bigger mistakes by constantly moving on from top decision-makers. It’s certainly possible that, internally, the Giants already feel they have the right GM and coach for the job. Now it’s just a matter of executing.

