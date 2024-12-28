New York Giants rumors point to coaching change this offseason

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Brian Daboll’s New York Giants are the NFL’s worst team this season. In a crowded cluster of bottom-rank teams, the Giants have emerged as the one projected to finish with the worst record, earning them the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While it’s nice to have the first pick when the draft kicks off, selecting so high typically gets coaches fired. That could be the case in New York too, with Daboll leading the Giants to an ugly 17-31-1 record across three seasons.

Brian Daboll’s time with New York Giants may be up soon

While Brian Daboll’s New York Giants reached the postseason in his first year at the helm, it’s been downhill ever since. Though, this year, the G-Men hit rock bottom, entering the Week 17 NFL schedule with the league’s worst offense, despite Daboll being an offensive-minded head coach.

Earlier in the year, Giants owner John Mara issued a sign of confidence in his top decision-makers, indicating that neither GM Joe Schoen nor Coach Daboll would be fired at season’s end. Well, after the Giants have lost ten games in a row, now analysts aren’t so sure if Mara’s word will hold true.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, now there’s a growing belief that Schoen may be safe, but Coach Daboll is not.

“Schoen and Daboll showed promise early on, but the team’s struggles down the stretch have given ownership a lot to think about. Around the league there’s growing chatter that the Giants might move on from Daboll while Schoen continues to operate like he’ll still be around for 2025. Though I’m told that while there’s a lot of speculation right now, no decision has been made.



One thing that’s become clear from those close to the situation: Schoen and Daboll are not seen as a package deal. Though they arrived from Buffalo together and have contracts that align, ownership is evaluating them separately.” Dianna Russini on New York Giants

If the Giants do move on from Daboll, they could end up being a desired landing spot for several coaching candidates, especially if they can secure the No. 1 overall pick. This could give a new coach the chance to work with someone like Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or Travis Hunter, all intriguing options for a franchise looking to start over.

