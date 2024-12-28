Analysts speculate on Philadelphia Eagles firing Nick Sirianni, upgrading to legendary NFL coach

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

When it comes to regular season success, Nick Sirianni is up there with the best of the NFL head coaches today. The Philadelphia Eagles coach has the NFL’s fifth-best win percentage of all time, in the regular season.

Across four seasons, Sirianni has won 46 games and somehow lost just 20. He’s never missed the playoffs. Yet, once the postseason kicks off, the Eagles coach has experienced more adversity, winning 2-of-5 matchups.

Now, there’s a sense that if the Eagles come up short of expectations again, like another first-round exit, Sirianni’s seat could not only be red-hot but could also get him fired.

Related: Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)

Could Philadelphia Eagles swap Nick Sirianni for Bill Belichick?

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of the crazier theories that just might have some legs, is the thought that the Philadelphia Eagles could move on from Nick Sirianni if his team implodes in the playoffs for the second year in a row. Sure, he’s won 12 games this year, but in the NFL, coaches are measured by their postseason success, and Sirianni’s only won a playoff game in one season so far.

Now, some, like Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, are wondering if the Eagles would move on from their head coach if he can’t get a win or two during this year’s playoff run. If the Eagles fired Sirianni, could they then still hire Bill Belichick, even though he’s taken a job as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels? Crazier things have happened, especially involving Belichick.

“It’s fair to ask whether another coach would be able to nudge this impressive collection of players over the top. On Friday, Colin Cowherd offered up an interesting take. If the Eagles lose in the first- or second-round of the playoffs, Sirianni could be out — and Bill Belichick could be in.



Cowherd added that Belichick can get out of his contract with North Carolina in July. That’s not entirely accurate. As of right now, Belichick can leave with a $10 million buyout. As of June 1, the buyout drops to $1 million.” PFT’s Mike Florio on the Philadelphia Eagles

While $10 million is a lot of money, it’s nothing to an NFL owner like Jeffrey Lurie, who’s constantly chasing another Super Bowl. If postseason success is what he’s after, then there’s no one better than Belichick, who would be bringing his six Super Bowl rings as a head coach to Philadelphia, plus two more as an assistant.

Related: Ranking the top 20 NFL head coaches of all time