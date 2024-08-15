3 players the New England Patriots should trade next, including Jonathan Jones

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not yet known whether front office head Eliot Wolf and the New England Patriots are already throwing in the towel for the 2024 season.

What we do know is that New England dealt away four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matt Judon to the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

Judon and the Pats had been mired in a contract stalemate all summer. He was also set to hit free agency next offseason. At 31, there was no reason for a rebuilding Patriots team to keep Judon. The timelines just don’t fit.

We can say that for a number of Patriots players who don’t fit into their long-term plans. That’s magnified by Jerod Mayo’s squad likely landing in the cellar of the AFC East this season.

Related: New England Patriots standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

Three other players New England Patriots should trade after Matt Judon deal

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

If New England’s plans are to build for the future, dealing away veteran talent ahead of Week 1 or before the NFL trade deadline in November makes sense. Here’s a look at three options.

Jonathan Jones, cornerback: A two-time Super Bowl champion in New England, Jones is entering his ninth season with the Patriots. He’s started 30 games over the past two seasons, recording a combined 18 passes defended and four interceptions. He’s also entering a contract year. It makes sense for the Pats to move him for some assets with fellow corner Christian Gonzalez set to take over as the face of New England’s secondary.

Hunter Henry, tight end: The 29-year-old Henry has not necessarily lived up to expectations in three seasons with New England. The team expected a lot of him when it signed him to a three-year, $27 million contract back in 2021. However, he can be productive for a contending team. Henry’s best season in New England came back in 2021 when he caught 60 passes for 613 yards.

Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver: It’s highly unlikely that rookie quarterback Drake Maye will start this season. Instead, Jacoby Brissett will fill that role as a stopgap option. This is a short-form way of saying that the Pats want to add skill-position talent when Maye likely takes over in 2025. Moving off Bourne would not impact the team that much. They’d also likely get a mid-round pick in return.

Read more: Latest New England Patriots news and rumors