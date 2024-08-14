Matt Judon trade to the Atlanta Falcons: A look at 4 winners and losers

Four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matt Judon got his wish. The veteran was traded by the New England Patriots to the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday. In return, New England gets a mere third-round pick for Judon.

Drama was the name of the game between the 31-year-old Judon and New England earlier this summer. That included a heated exchange with head coach Jerod Mayo. It was all about the $6.5 million Judon is slated to earn next season. It’s far below market value for an EDGE rusher of his ilk.

Here, we look at four winners and losers from this blockbuster deal heading into Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Related: Updated NFL trade rumors