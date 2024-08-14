Matt Judon trade to the Atlanta Falcons: A look at 4 winners and losers

Four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matt Judon got his wish. The veteran was traded by the New England Patriots to the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday. In return, New England gets a mere third-round pick for Judon.
Drama was the name of the game between the 31-year-old Judon and New England earlier this summer. That included a heated exchange with head coach Jerod Mayo. It was all about the $6.5 million Judon is slated to earn next season. It’s far below market value for an EDGE rusher of his ilk.
Here, we look at four winners and losers from this blockbuster deal heading into Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
Winner: Matt Judon
This one seems pretty darn obvious. Judon wanted out of dodge after New England opted against redoing his contract. This will likely lead to a contract extension for the star edge rusher, too. It’s also important to note that the Falcons are in a better position to contend for a playoff spot than a rebuilding Patriots team. They added Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins and other pieces to the mix during the offseason.
Loser: New England Patriots
Judon is set to turn 32 on Thursday. He also missed all but four games to a biceps injury last season. Even then, one figures that New England could have gotten more than a mere third-round pick. We’re talking about a four-time Pro Bowler who has been among the most consistently good pass rushers in the NFL over the past half-decade. This is the most-recent indication that New England is in the initial stages of a rebuild. It should now sell off other veteran parts. That’s for sure.
Winner: Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot enters the 2024 season firmly on the hot seat. It was actually a surprise to see him not get fired along with head coach Arthur Smith after another pedestrian season in Atlanta. Whether it pays off on the field is one thing. But Fontenot went to work ahead of the 2024 season. Adding Judon to the mix is just icing on the cake for this embattled front office head. After all, we’re talking about a dude who tallied a combined 58.5 sacks from 2017-22.
Loser: Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons
It was roughly a month ago that this youngster indicated he was ready to take the next step. A second-round pick out of Penn State back in 2022, Ebiketie recorded 6.5 sacks last season. Atlanta was fully prepared for him to do his thing in a larger role. Sure, he’ll compete for playing time with Lorenzo Carter. But we’re not looking at a full-time role for the youngster. That makes him a loser in the Matt Judon trade.