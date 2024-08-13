NFL insider reveals how long it might take Drake Maye to become New England Patriots’ starting QB

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye faced an uphill battle this summer in training camp if he wanted to unseat Jacoby Brissett as the Patriots starting quarterback. With just weeks until Week 1, it appears Maye won’t be seeing the field for a while.

That might’ve been the plan all along in New England. Maye. the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, entered this offseason viewed as a bit of a project at quarterback. A number of teams had him ranked as the third-best quarterback in the NFL Draft, believing he might benefit from a Jordan Love-like development plan.

New England won’t be taking things that far with the former ACC Player of the Year. While there have been plenty of his struggles at training camp reported, Maye is also standing out in some areas. The Patriots coaching staff is seeing signs of development. However, that doesn’t mean Maye will see the field immediately or even anytime soon during the regular season.

Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson wrote from Patriots training camp that he wouldn’t be surprised if Brissett spends the “vast majority” of the season as the Patriots starting quarterback.

Examining the New England Patriots starting QB plan

Part of the motivation behind this for New England might come down to the supporting past. No wide receiver is really standing out in training camp, heightening concerns about the offensive weapons surrounding the quarterback. With the Brandon Aiyuk trade following through, the Patriots are forced to rely on rookie Ja’Lynn Polk as the best receiving threat in their offense.

The offensive line is just as big of a concern, but not as much with a veteran quarterback under center. Brissett is experienced in situations like this and he knows how to stay within the timing of an offense and maintain his composure and decision-making when pressed. That’s what the Patriots offense needs to open the season, so there’s no reason why Brissett shouldn’t start.

At some point in 2024, though, the calculation will change. The Patriots coaching staff will shift its focus to next season and prioritize Maye’s development by giving him the live-game reps he needs to improve. It might make New England’s offense worse when he takes over as the Patriots starting quarterback but it will be a long-term gain for the team and Maye’s development.