Promising New England Patriots news on QB Drake Maye’s development, skill in training camp

The New England Patriots drafted quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft understanding he still needed plenty of development. While the rookie is behind Jacoby Brissett in the Patriots quarterback competition right now, there is some positive buzz in New England.

Maye, age 21, earned ACC Player of the Year honors in his first season as the starter for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Unfortunately, the 6-foot-4 quarterback seemed to regress the following season due to a bad supporting cast around him.

Related: Fantasy Football Sleepers 2024

New England drafted Maye with the understanding that he might not be ready to start in September. The young signal-caller must improve how he reacts to pressure, his decision-making and cut down on high-risk throws. He also faces an uphill battle in training camp, working behind veteran Jacoby Brissett and receiving the majority of his res with the second-team offense.

Drake Maye college stats (ESPN): 154.1 QB rating, 64.9% completion rate, 8.4 yards per attempt, 63 passing touchdowns, 16 interceptions, 1,209 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns

While Maye has struggled with his accuracy in practice and beat reporters charting throws by Patriots’ quarterbacks give the big edge to Brissett, New England isn’t worried. Team officials told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that Maye’s “rough moments” in camp are attributed to him running with the second-team offense on a team that is very shallow on the offensive line.

Related: NFL predictions 2024, including New England Patriots season projections

Maye might not be lighting up the Patriots’ defense in camp, but he’s still making a very strong impression in some areas. Specifically, team officials told Breer that the coaching staff is especially impressed with how good of a processor Maye is this early.

“What’s impressed his coaches most is how good of a processor he is on the field—he can go, in his progression, from one to two to three fast, and even threw a touchdown pass to his fourth read in red-zone drills the other day. He sees things right away, and his footwork has come a long way, too.” Albert Breer on feedback from the New England Patriots coaching staff of Drake Maye

Related: Top 100 NFL players 2024

There’s no question Maye is losing the Patriots quarterback competition, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise. Brissett was the Washington Commanders best quarterback in 2023 and he outplayed Deshaun Watson in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns. Maye was also widely viewed as a bit of a project quarterback.

The positive Patriots news here is that Maye’s development seems to be progressing ahead of schedule and the coaching staff is already seeing big strides in key areas. So, while Maye likely won’t start in September, it shouldn’t be long before he is the Patriots quarterback.