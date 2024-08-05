Daniel Jones gets involved in New York Giants fight with Detroit Lions

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions are practicing against each other during training camp ahead of their Thursday preseason matchup. On Monday, tension between the two teams led to multiple fights, with even Daniel Jones getting in the middle of one of the battles.

Another scrum breaks out with Daniel Jones in the middle pic.twitter.com/IWl8a9dJRb — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 5, 2024

Seeing Jones land in the middle of this scrum is a bit of a surprise, considering the Giants’ $160 million quarterback is already coming off an injury-riddled season that limited him to just six starts last season. Coming off an ACL tear, one would think the one dubbed “Danny Dimes” would stay out of harm’s way. Yet, sometimes plans go out of the window in the heat of the moment.

Notably, this was the second training camp fight between the Giants and Lions today. The first one involved All-Pro Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who’s fresh off signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension as one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers.

GETTING CHIPPY: Amon Ra St Brown letting the New York Giants know their place in the NFC. It’s ALL GRIT in DETROIT pic.twitter.com/zvqWFiAhLK — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) August 5, 2024

Seeing the Lions get involved in a scrum comes as no surprise. Lions head coach Dan Campbell coaches his team hard, making sure they show their grit on each and every play. That’s more of what we’re seeing in training camp ahead of another important year in Detroit coming off their first Conference Championship appearance since 1991.

We thought the Giants were done fighting with the Lions, but this battle is just getting started. Remember, this is just the first day these two teams have held their joint practice; there’s more to come.

Yet, one would think after having two fights, they’d be done. It turns out, that’s not the case. Here’s Giants GM Joe Schoen getting on the field to try to break up the third fight of Monday’s practice.

Sidelines just cleared again! Even #giants GM Joe Schoen out here breaking it up as fight erupts #giants #lions pic.twitter.com/FUy8GS4rGu — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 5, 2024

