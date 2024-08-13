5 best Matthew Judon landing spots with New England Patriots’ star in NFL trade rumors

The New England Patriots entered training camp with high expectations that one of the league’s top defenses would help take the weight off the offense in 2024. Now, Patriots’ edge rusher Matthew Judon is floating in NFL trade rumors with teams around the league pushing for a deal.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Monday that multiple teams around the NFL have inquired into Judon. The Pro Bowl pass rusher and the Patriots’ front office have been locked in a contract stalemate this summer, prompting questions about his future. With New England in a rebuild and Judon in a contract year, there’s some incentive for the Patriots to make a deal.

With that in mind, let’s dive into some of the best Matthew Judon trade landing spots.