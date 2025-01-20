NBA rumors reveal Brooklyn Nets’ steep asking price for Cam Johnson trade

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson is one of the top NBA trade candidates available this season, with a myriad of contenders in both the Western Conference and Eastern Conference interested in the former first-round pick. However, some of the latest NBA rumors are shedding light on the high asking price.

Brooklyn, which enters NBA games today near the bottom of the standings, already parted ways with veteran Dorian Finney-Smith in a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. One month later, the Nets front office has been busy fielding trade inquiries on some of its other top contributors.

Related: 3 NBA teams reportedly eyeing a Cam Johnson trade with Brooklyn Nets

Cam Johnson stats (Spotrac): $22.5 million salary in 2025, $20.543 million salary in 2025-’26, $22.5 million salary in 2026-’27

Johnson, who turns 29 in March, is a highly appealing option for contenders seeking an immediate boost with long-term contractual control. The 6-foot-8 wing is also enjoying a career-best season, setting personal highs in scoring with significant improvements as a three-point shooter. However, landing him will also require sacrificing part of the future.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets would be very reluctant to trade Johnson without receiving at least two first-round picks in return. Brooklyn is also willing to keep him if its price isn’t met.

“Sources have said the Nets would be loath to move him for less than two first-round picks or the equivalent thereof.” Brian lewis of the NY Post on the Brooklyn Nets’ asking price for a Cam Johnson trade

Related: 2025 NBA Draft order, picks by team

Cam Johnson stats (ESPN): 19.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 50% FG, 42.6% 3PT

Fortunately for the Nets, a bidding war could be looming. NBA rumors have already linked the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers to Johnson, with Lewis noting that the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are also teams to monitor.

Johnson carries a team-friendly contract, largely outproducing his $22.5 million salary this season and he carries just a $20.545 million cap hit next season. Given the number of contenders involved and the lack of younger high-end contributors available, the Nets could ultimately find multiple teams willing to meet their asking price by the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Related: Brooklyn Nets eyeing trade for perennial All-Star