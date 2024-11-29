Chicago White Sox have ‘really high’ asking price for Luis Robert trade, MLB teams have concerns

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

When the Chicago White Sox traded away starting pitcher Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres before the 2024 season, All-Star outfielder Luis Robert immediately popped up in MLB rumors. Chicago held onto him through an injury-plagued season and seems to remain adamant about its asking price for him.

Robert, age 27, was one of the most productive everyday players in baseball two years ago. He finished the 2023 season with career-highs in doubles (36), home runs (38), RBI (80), steals (20) and WAR (5.1) with a .857 OPS. Even with the front office knowing it was entering a rebuiild, Chicago didn’t trade Robert coming off a career-best season.

Luis Robert contract (Spotrac): $15 million salary in 2025, $20 million club option for 2026, $20 million club option for 2027

The decision proved costly. Robert played in just 100 games this season, missing nearly two months of action due to a flexor strain. Upon his return to the White Sox lineup, Robert never came close to replicating his success from the 2023 season and finished the year with the worst numbers in his major-league career.

With All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet frequently mentioned in MLB rumors and widely expected to be traded this summer, Robert has drawn considerably less buzz. Part of the reasoning for that seems to be because of the position the White Sox created and how they still view their 27-year-old outfielder.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox “would love to unload” Robert before trading Crochet. However, while MLB teams love the outfielder’s pure talent, his inability to stay healthy and Chicago’s huge asking price are preventing a deal.

“The guy is certainly intriguing but they’ve got a really high price tag on him. You’ve got to hope he finally stays healthy and can be the player everyone envisioned all along. But the White Sox are acting like he’s some big star center fielder and are asking for your top prospects.” Anonymous MLB general manager on Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert

Luis Robert stats (ESPN): .224/.278/.379, .657 OPS, 14 home runs, 23 stolen bases, 19 doubles

The White Sox are seemingly setting the same sky-high asking price for Robert as they did last season when he hit 48 home runs and played in 145 games. Even then, however, teams were very hesitant to meet that demand for a player who has played more than 100 games just once in his MLB career and has three seasons with a sub-.800 OPS. Until Chicago lowers its demands, Robert will likely remain with the White Sox.