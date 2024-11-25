Philadelphia Phillies in ‘extensive trade talks’ for young All-Star with blockbuster trade package

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked heavily in MLB rumors to free-agent outfielder Juan Soto along with several other top talent available on the open market. However, the biggest move of the Phillies offseason reportedly could be a blockbuster trade.

Philadelphia is considering big changes this winter, with the likes of Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm and Ranger Suarez being floated around in MLB trade rumors. However, instead of making trades to shed payroll, it appears the plan is to package MLB players with some of the Phillies top prospects to land a big piece for the 2025 season and beyond.

Philadelphia Phillies payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $269 million

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, the Phillies and Chicago White Sox have had “extensive trade talks” about a deal for All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet. The two sides have reached a stage where Philadelphia and Chicago are discussing specific packages of prospects and MLB players.

Nightengale specifically mentions a trade package including both Bohm and top prospect Justin Crawford. Bohm, who is under club control through 2026, would provide the White Sox with a third baseman for the 2025 season and a potential summer trade candidate if he can replicate his first-half success from this past season in Philadelphia.

Crawford finished the season rated as one of the Phillies top prospects by MLB.com. The 20-year-old outfield excelled this season, winning the Phillies’ Minor League Player of the Year award after posting a .313/.360/.444 slash line with 42 steals and a .805 OPS at the High-A and Double-A levels.

Garrett Crochet stas (ESPN): 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 209 strikeouts in 146 innings pitched

Crochet, age 25, is still under contract through the next two seasons and is currently projected to earn just a $2.9 million salary via arbitration for next season. If acquired, Crochet would likely step in as the No. 2 starter in the Phillies’ rotation behind Zack Wheeler. It would also open the door for Suarez to potentially be traded later this winter.

