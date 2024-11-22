MLB rumors reveal 2 biggest threats to steal Juan Soto from Mets, Yankees, Red Sox

Juan Soto is the most sought-after player in MLB free agency, meeting with top clubs like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets as he approaches becoming one of the highest-paid MLB players ever. While New York’s teams have long been viewed as the favorites, that might be changing.

The Mets and Yankees both privately met with Soto and agent Scott Boras, discussing both contract parameters and plans for how each club will be perennial contenders. While he’s also met with officials from the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, the Mets and Yankees have widely been recognized as the co-favorites.

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 doubles

Mets owner Steve Cohen has already made it clear he’s willing to be the highest bidder for Soto, even if it means significantly outbidding other clubs. Meanwhile, Yankees rumors have suggested the club’s message to Soto included a plan to spend more on other top free agents after they signed him. However, neither case might be enough.

Robert Murray of Fansided wrote that the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are “serious threats” to swoop in and steal Soto from the Mets, Yankees and Red Sox.

The Phillies offer Soto the opportunity to reunite with former teammates Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber. Furthermore, Philadelphia also has Soto’s former hitting coach, Kevin Long, who reportedly has a strong relationship with Soto.

As for the Dodgers, the biggest factor working against them might be location. Previous MLB rumors suggested Soto prefers to sign with a club that is closer to the Dominican Republic and Los Angeles would take him further away than New York or Philadelphia. However, the Dodgers’ willingness to spend and their status as the reigning World Series champions give them an edge.

What was once viewed as a two-team race between the Mets and Yankees might now be a five-team battle. Even if the Red Sox shift gears to focus more on starting pitching, a bidding war between Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York will lead to one of the biggest contracts in the history of professional sports.