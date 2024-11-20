MLB insider reveals 3 key factors that will sway Juan Soto’s decision between Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox

Juan Soto is the most coveted player in MLB free agency, coming off meetings with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets that is expected to generate an all-time bidding war. As more MLB rumors swirl about which team will land Soto, we’re getting a clearer picture of what he wants.

Soto has already turned down multiple life-changing contract offers. In 2022, he turned down the Washington Natioinls’ proposal of $440 million over 15 years. He also rebuffed even larger contract offers after being traded to the San Diego Padres and then did the same this year with the Yankees.

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 doubles

Now as the face of MLB free agency, current estimates have Soto landing a deal worth at least $600 million with the highest projections forecasting a contract that could approach $700 million. While money is an important factor for the perennial All-Star outfielder, there are other influences on his decision.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray of Fansided, Soto definitely “wants to be appropriately compensated” but he is also prioritizing clubs that offer him the best chance to win and he’s very interested in being close to his family in the Dominican Republic. The proximity to family Murray notes is “incredibly important” to Soto.

There had already been MLB rumors during the season suggesting that Soto might prefer to play on the East Coast. It’s still viewed as his preference, though, Soto and agent Scott Boras did meet with Dodgers’ officials on Tuesday and Soto gave some consideration to signing an extension with San Diego in 2023.

Prioritizing winning and location would also give the Yankees an advantage over the Red Sox. New York is coming off a World Series appearance, while Boston is coming off three consecutive seasons without making the playoffs and it has just one postseason appearance since 2019.

Considering all three factors that will have the greatest impact on Soto’s decision, it’s clear why the Yankees and Mets have long been viewed as the favorites for the AL MVP candidate. Considering Mets owner Steve Cohen is reportedly willing to outbid anyone, it’s very possible Soto will be wearing a Mets uniform for the next decade-plus.

