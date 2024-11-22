Philadelphia Phillies star, postseason hero named as offseason trade candidates by MLB insider

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off their second consecutive season having failed to reach the World Series and the club’s championship drought now extends to 2009. With MLB free agency offering pieces that could put this team over the top, key players on the Phillies roster are popping up in MLB rumors.

Philadelphia is fully committed to the likes of Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez for the 2025 season. However, the front office is also very aware of the shortcomings of the roster and the difficult financial position the team is in.

Philadelphia Phillies payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $269 million

Related: Philadelphia Phillies named one of biggest threats to poachers All-Star bat

The Phillies payroll in 2025 is the second-highest in baseball just $7 million less than the Los Angeles Dodgers and more than $30 million more than the New York Yankees. Both teams, along with clubs with a projected payroll under $200 million, are Philadelphia’s competition for the top MLB free agents in 2025.

With the club eyeing ways to both improve the Phillies lineup and address a rotation and bullpen that had issues in 2024, it appears some big changes could be looming thanks to blockbuster trades.

Also Read: Best baseball players of all time

Jon Heyman of the New York Post ranked MLB trade candidates who could be moved this winter and two members of the Phillies lineup made the list. Outfielder Nick Castellanos was fifth and third baseman Alec Bohm was ninth, with Heyman noting Philadelphia could move both for a shakeup.

Bohm has been prevalent in MLB rumors for weeks. The 28-year-old is under contract for the next two seasons through arbitration, but the Phillies seem very prepared to move on from him for a variety of reasons. He only posted a .238/.268/.361 slash line in the final two months of the regular season and the club seemingly wants a more mature player in the clubhouse.

Related: Insider sparks MLB rumors about Philadelphia Phillies interest in Juan Soto

Nick Castellanos contract (Spotrac): $20 million salary in 2025, $20 million salary in 2026

Trading Castellanos would primarily be a financially-driven decision, as he’s owed $40 million over the next two seasons and hasn’t lived up to the deal he originally signed with the Phillies. However, the 32-year-old did post a .800-plus OPS from June through September, so he could generate some trade interest if Philadelphia is willing to cover some of his deal.