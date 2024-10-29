Insider sparks MLB rumors about Philadelphia Phillies’ interest in Juan Soto

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was already viewed as the best player available in MLB free agency this offseason before taking the field in October. Following an outstanding postseason run, his value is even higher with e the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets linked to him in MLB rumors.

Soto,, who just turned 26 years old, is a perennial MVP candidate coming off a 2024 season with 41 home runs and a .989 OPS. He thrived in playing under the pressure at Yankee Stadium, especially in the postseason. Entering World Series Game 4, with a 1.096 OPC, 9 RBI and 4 home runs.

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 doubles

In the months leading up to free agency, a majority of MLB rumors have suggested the competition for Soto will come down to the Yankees. However, with the offseason imminent, the field of competitors appears to be much wider with both New York clubs facing aggressive competition.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies are ‘expected to strongly pursue’ Soto this offseason with the vision of teaming him up with Bryce Harper.

Philadelphia Phillies postseason hitting stats (ESPN): .186 batting average, .295 OBP, .302 slugging, .598 OPS, 38 strikeouts in 129 at-bats, 3 home runs, 4 doubles, 16 singles, 12 runs scored

As Nightengale highlights, Phillies star Bryce Harper is represented by agent Scott Boras and the organization is plenty familiar in dealing with him. Of course, signing Soto would mean further inflating one of the highest MLB payrolls in 2025.

Philadelphia Phillies payroll 2025 (Spotrac): $222.757 million

With that said, Soto would also be a massive addition to a Phillies lineup that disappointed in the playoffs. Signing him would also weaken the Yankees and prevent the Mets from signing a player they’ve coveted for years. While both New York clubs remain the favorites, Philadelphia is absolutely a team to watch.