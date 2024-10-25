MLB insider throws cold water on Juan Soto contract rumors of potential asking price

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Juan Soto is capping off a phenomenal contract year by leading the New York Yankees back to the World Series, putting MLB’s most well-known franchise on the doorstep of its first championship in more than a decade. As Soto’s numbers climb in October, so does his earning power in MLB free agency.

Soto, age 26, came into the year viewed as the most coveted player in the 2025 MLB free agency classes. While New York attempted to sign him to a contract extension during the year, Soto’s camp made it clear that he wanted to test the open market this winter.

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 doubles

He’s been strengthening his value ever since. Soto finished the regular season with 41 home runs and a .989 OPS, his second consecutive season with 35-plus home runs, a .400-plus OBP and a .930-plus OPS. Now, after slashing .333/.439/.667 in the postseason with a 1.106 OPS, there are more MLB rumors on the type of contract he could land this offseason.

Early estimates had Soto easily clearing a $500 million contract over 10-plus seasons, but the figures have since climbed even further. As Soto’s bat caught fire in October, some have suggested that he could push for a $700 million contract to rival the Shohei Ohtani deal.

However, according to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, a $700 million contract for Soto “seems like a pipe dream” to happen. If he wants to try and rival Ohtani’s contract, however, then he would likely need to be willing to take the majority of his money deferred years from now.

That’s how the Los Angeles Dodgers were able to sign Ohtani and so many other top talents this offseason. The MVP agreed to take a $2 million payroll salary every year from 2024-2033 and he’ll then receive annual deferred payments of $68 million from 2034-2043.

Even if Soto isn’t willing to do that, he should still eclipse a $600 million contract value as long as he signs a deal for 12-plus years. Given his skill set is expected to age very nicely, there will be multiple teams willing to offer him 12-plus years and more than $600 million.