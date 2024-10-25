MLB insider sheds light on New York Yankees rumors about Gerrit Cole’s future with team

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As the New York Yankees prepare for the World Series, MLB rumors hover around the team regarding Juan Soto’s future and the upcoming process of MLB free agency. However, Game 1 starter Gerrit Cole could also bol from New York this offseason as well.

Cole, age 34, was limited to just 95 innings this season after throwing 200-plus innings in consecutive years. However, he was excellent down the stretch with a .182 batting average allowed and a 2.25 ERA paired with a 61-17 K-BB ratio in his final 10 starts during the regular season.

Gerrit Cole stats (ESPN): 8-5 record, 3.41 ERA< 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts in 95 innings pitched

Related: Top MLB free agents 2025

New York’s ace struggles in his first postseason start against the Kansas City Royals, allowing 4 runs and 9 base runners across 5 innings of work. In his last two starters, though, Cole held the Royals and Cleveland Gadians to 3 earned runs across 11.1 innings of work.

While Cole has won the AL Cy Young Award and has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since 2016, he hasn’t won a World Series. As he takes the mound for Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, there are plenty of MLB rumors swirling regarding Cole’s future in New York.

Gerrit Cole contract (Spotrac): $36 million player option for 2025 season, $36 million average annual salary from 2025-‘2028

MLB insider Jon Heyman told Bleacher Report that he expects early in the offseason, Cole will exercise the player opt-out clause in his contract to enter MLB free agency. Once that happens, New York will have the choice of letting him hit the open market or adding a 10th year to his contract valued at $36 million.

Related: Best baseball players ever

The strong expectation, per Heyman, is that the Yankees front office would use its right to add another season to Cole’s contract. If that happens, he would be under contract through his age-38 season at a $36 million salary, pushing the total value of his contract to 10 years and $360 million.

With New York expected to make that decision, it’s unsurprising Cole intends to force the team’s hand by opting out of his contract. Already 35 years old, it’s uncertain if Cole would be able to land a five-year, $180 million contract on the open market.