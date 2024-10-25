10 MLB free agency predictions, projecting landing spots for best MLB free agents including Juan Soto

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

MLB free agency is right around the corner following the conclusion of the World Series. Many of the best MLB free agents this offseason play for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, giving fans a chance at star talent who could be playing for their team next season. Let’s dive into our MLB free agency predictions, projecting landing spots for 10 of the best MLB free agents available this winter.

Alex Bregman, third baseman – Detroit Tigers

For as much as the Houston Astros would love to retain All-Star third baseman, his field of suitors in MLB free agency might push it to an uncomfortable price point. Bregman certainly isn't an MVP-caliber talent but he slashed 284/.337/.500 slash line with a .837 OPS from June 1 through September 27 this past season. The Detroit Tigers have a glaring hole at third base and this Tigers lineup needs some veteran leadership with a bat that plugs into the middle of the order. What pushes it over the edge here is Bregman's opportunity to work with manager A.J. Hinch again. Alex Bregman contract prediction: 6 years, $162 million

Blake Snell, starting pitcher – San Francisco Giants

After signing with the San Francisco Giants right before the start of the regular season, Blake Snell struggled with a .308 batting average allowed and 9.51 ERA in his first six starters. After returning from the IL in July, Snell compiled a 1.23 ERA with a .123 batting average allowed. Great pitching has long been part of the San Francisco Giants' identity and under new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, that should be continued. Blake Snell contract prediction: 3 years, $112 million

Pete Alonso, first baseman – Seattle Mariners

Pete Alonso’s entry into MLB free agency will be fascinating. He’s heavily favored to re-sign with the New York Mets, but that team will likely prioritize Juan Soto first. If Alonso is forced to wait, that could open the door for another playoff contender. The Seattle Mariners have the pitching to compete for a World Series, but they desperately need some pop in the lineup. Alonso would be an expensive addition, but shedding payroll last year should open the door for one big splash on one of the best MLB free agents in 2025. Pete Alonso contract prediction: 5 years, $130 million

Corbin Burnes, starting pitcher – Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles sacrificed top prospects DL Hall and Joey Ortiz to land Corbin Burnes last offseason. Color us extremely skeptical that Baltimore will let him leave. While the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers can make things uncomfortable for Baltimore, new ownership is willing to spend and that's exactly what they'll do to prevent the Orioles' ace from leaving. Corbin Burnes contract prediction: 7 years, $250 million ($25 million deferred)

Willy Adames, shortstop – Los Angeles Dodgers

Willy Adames has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' radar for years. He was one of the team's top targets to replace Corey Seager a few seasons ago and they've wanted him ever since. Now, he's one of the best MLB free agents this winter. Adames will provide another All-Star hitter to strengthen the Dodgers lineup and he'll give Los Angeles some much-needed stability and defensive help at shortstop. He is probably the Dodgers' most coveted player this winter. Willy Adames contract prediction: 6 years, $160 million

Christian Walker, first baseman – New York Mets

If Pete Alonso leaves the New York Mets in MLB free agency, fans will understandably be upset. However, we'd make a strong argument that Walker could be an even better investment for New York. For one thing, he'll cost in the ballpark of $25 million per season whereas Alonso wants in the neighborhood of $30 million annually. Walker is also a Gold Glove Award winner at first base and over the last two seasons, Walker's OPS (.819) is higher than Alonso's mar (.807). Plus, the money saved could be used elsewhere. Christian Walker contract prediction: 3 years, $75 million

Max Fried, starting pitcher –

The Boston Red Sox have been linked as a potential landing spot for some of the best MLB free agents this offseason, but nothing we've seen in recent years suggests the Fenway Sports Group is willing to spend. Plus, with the Mets in on some of the other top players in our MLB free agency predictions, there's a path open for Max Fried to re-sign with the Atlanta Braves. While the bidding war might get a little uncomfortable, Fried proved his worth to the Braves organization this past season and the franchise is likely to reward him with a new deal. Max Fried contract prediction: 6 years, $172 million

Anthony Santander, outfielder – Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays would love to have Juan Soto, but that seems unlikely. Alex Bregman would be another huge addition to the Blue Jays lineup, but Toronto might need to overpay to keep him from choosing between allegiances to the Houston Astros or joining A.J. Hinch in Detroit. That leaves Anthony Santander. The 30-year-old corner fielder is coming off a career-high 44 home runs this past season and he’s averaged 35 home runs and 95 RBI per season with a .795 OPS over the last three years. Plus, this takes some talent away from the Baltimore Orioles. Anthony Santander contract prediction: 5 years, $115 million

Jack Flaherty, starting pitcher – San Diego Padres

The New York Yankees backed out on a Jack Flaherty trade this season due to medical concerns and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been a bit concerned about his velocity drop in October. That lays the groundwork for why Flaherty's potential earning power in MLB free agency could be limited. However, he's been phenomenal on the mound when healthy. The San Diego Padres are no strangers to taking some risks and with Joe Musgrove (Tommy John surgery) sidelined for the 2025 season, San Diego needs another quality starter. Jack Flaherty contract prediction: 2 years, $50 million ($25M mutual option for 2026. Becomes player option if Flaherty pitches 150-plus innings in 2025)

Juan Soto, outfielder – New York Yankees

