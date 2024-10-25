Latest MLB rumors reveal 2 teams who could challenge Houston Astros to sign Alex Bregman

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Alex Bregman has won two World Series titles, a Silver Slugger Award and earned two All-Star selections with the Houston Astros. After being drafted by the team with the second overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, we might’ve seen Bregman’s last game with Houston.

Bregman is an iconic part of the Astros’ long-standing success over the years. He made his MLB debut in 2016 and the following year, posted an .827 OPS with 19 home runs. By his third season, Bregman was a darkhorse AL MVP candidate and an integral bat in the Astros lineup. Now, he’s heading into MLB free agency.

Alex Bregman stats (ESPN): .260/.315/.453, .768 OPS< 26 home runs, 75 RBI

Bregman, in his age-30 season, struggled in the first half of the year. From March 28 to May 31, he slashed .219/.280/.372 with a .653 OPS, 7 home runs and 10 doubles in 236 plate appearances. During that stretch, the Astros posted a 23-32 record and Bregman’s earning potential in MLB free agency started taking a hit.

He turned things around. From June 1 through September 27, Bregman posted a .284/.337/.500 slash line with a .837 OPS, 19 home runs and 20 doubles in 398 plate appearances. During that 90-game span, Houston posted a 54-36 record.

The numbers in his final 90 games are even better than his totals from 2023 (.262/.363/.441) and 2022 (.259/.366/.454), but highlight his ability to still be an above-average hitter. He was also fairly effective in the postseason, going 3-for-8 at the plate.

Turning 31 years old in March, this entry into MLB free agency will likely be Bregman’s last shot at a major payday. Fortunately, the free-agent market for his services already seems to be developing nicely.

Alex Bregman career earnings (Spotrac): $107.873 million

ESPN’s senior MLB insider Buster Olney recently told TSN1050 that while the Astros absolutely want Bregman back, there are limits to what they can offer and there will likely be competition from the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers.

Detroit could be one of the most appealing options for Bregman. He would get to be the veteran on a young team that is just coming off a brief playoff run. Plus, joining the Tigers would also provide him a chance to reunite with manager A.J. Hinch.

Bregman would be the perfect replacement in Toronto after the team lost Matt Chapman this past offseason. The Blue Jays attempted to re-sign Chapman, but he bolted for the San Francisco Giants. Signing Bregman would also allow the Blue Jays to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base.