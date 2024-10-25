Troubling Texas Rangers news on ownership’s plans for offseason spending, MLB free agency

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While the Texas Rangers are still the reigning World Series champions, they were eliminated from contention in 2024 long before the MLB playoffs began. As the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees now battle it out in the World Series, there are already concerning MLB rumors about the upcoming offseason for Texas.

The Ranges were unlikely World Series champions a year ago, making it into the playoffs with a 90-72 record following a six-year playoff drought. Texas brought back a majority of its roster that won the championship, expecting to be one of the best MLB teams in 2024.

Texas Rangers payroll 2024 (Spotrac): $225.545 million (8th in MLB)

Texas did slightly decrease its year-to-year payroll, going from spending $251.332 million on the roster in 2023 to $225.545 million this past season. It culminated in the team finishing with a 78-84 mark, finishing the regular season with a -55 run differential and a 39-60 record against teams with a winning record (MLB.com).

An all-in year for the Rangers quickly fell apart, preventing them from even being buyers at the MLB trade deadline. Months later, with several impact players set to enter MLB free agency, it appears Texas is ready to scale things back even more.

According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, the primary goal of Rangers’ owner Ray Davis this offseason is believed to be getting the team under the $241 million luxury tax threshold. It’s in an effort to reduce the potential financial penalties of exceeding the luxury tax line for a third consecutive year.

As highlighted by MLBTradeRumors.com, Texas was only on the hook for a $1.8 million penalty for exceeding the luxury tax in 2023. This season, it’s estimated that the team’s fine will be less than $15 million.

Texas Rangers free agents: Max Scherzer, Andrew Heaney, Kirby Yates, Jose Leclerc, David Robertson ($7 million option), Andrew Chafin ($6.5 million club option

Heading into late October, per FanGaphs’ Roster Resource, the Rangers already have $165 million in payroll obligations for the 2025 season. Based on the additional money owed via arbitration and the tens of millions spent on retaining some members of the pitching staff, it’s very likely several of the top Rangers free agents won’t be back in 2025.