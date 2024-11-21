MLB insider has ‘no doubt’ Philadelphia Phillies will land major star, but will it be Juan Soto?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One MLB insider has revealed that the Philadelphia Phillies are going on a “World Series tilt” in acquiring a star to upgrade the team this offseason.

For a second consecutive season, the Phillies were upset in the playoffs after being one of the favorites to win a championship.

During a four-game National League Division Series loss to the New York Mets, the Phillies’ inconsistent offense reared its ugly head. They scored 12 total runs — with seven coming in one game — while hitting .186 with a .597 OPS. Phillies hitters struck out a whopping 38 times.

The offense has been an issue for the past two seasons. Hitters chase too many pitches, and they go on cold spells for long periods.

The Phillies are hoping to change their offensive narrative going into 2025 by either signing a big free agent or making a blockbuster trade.

The Phillies plan on meeting with superstar Juan Soto, who would solve many of the lineup’s problems. But could Philadelphia actually land him?

MLB insider reveals stars Philadelphia Phillies are targeting this offseason

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

During an appearance Thursday on 94WIP Sportsradio, ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney said he is confident the Phillies will land a major star this offseason.

“They’re going to get a star. I have no doubt,” Olney said. “One general manager put it as, ‘World Series tilt.’

“They’re in that vein. The Yankees are in that vein. The Padres are in that vein.”

“They’re going to get a star, I have no doubt.”



Olney believes the Phillies are targeting Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet — whom Philadelphia reportedly attempted to trade for this past season — and free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman.

With the Phillies apparently interested in Bregman, a two-time All-Star with the Houston Astros, the franchise would have to part with current third baseman Alec Bohm.

“He’s not going to be a good defensive third baseman,” Olney said about Bohm. “[Other teams] do like the bat. Their eyebrows are raised that the Phillies are open to trading him.”

Bohm, who made the All-Star team for the first time in 2024, was benched in Game 2 of the NLDS in favor of Edmundo Sosa. Bohm was slumping badly at the plate and had bad body language that reportedly put off many around the Phillies.

The biggest question remains: what about Juan Soto? Phillies owner John Middleton said he will be a “stalking horse” during the Soto sweepstakes. However, Olney believes Soto will end up with the Phillies’ NL East rival.

“I think in the end the Mets are going to wind up separating themselves from all other teams,” Olney said. “We’re going to see a crazy number in the end. If you’re the Phillies, are you going to outbid the richest owner? The Yankees? The Blue Jays?”

According to FanGraphs, the Phillies’ estimated 2025 payroll is $269 million. They have eight players on the books making $18 million and above.

