Philadelphia Phillies linked to two-time World Series-winning All-Star

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Finishing in first place of the NL East while having their sixth-most wins in franchise history gave the Philadelphia Phillies hope that a 95-win season could lead to a better outcome. Rob Thomson worked his way to the NLCS in his first season as the Phillies’ manager. Yet, Philadelphia regressed once the postseason arrived in 2024, getting eliminated in the NLDS 3-1.

If the Phillies couldn’t match wits with the New York Mets in the playoffs, team president Dave Dombrowski might have to make unexpected roster changes involving All-Star talent.

Related: MLB insider reveals Philadelphia Phillies surprisingly putting All-Star Alec Bohm on trading block

Philadelphia Phillies could swap Alec Bohm for Alex Bregman

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies can chase after some of the biggest fish on the market, like Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki, but they need to have an alternative plan in place too. What the Phillies have in store could even shock the local fanbase that’s become attached to some of their best players.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, one outside-the-box Phillies free agency prediction involves signing Alex Bregman.

“The most interesting prediction heard from a rival evaluator: The Phillies land Alex Bregman. His swing translates in that park, strong defense, lots of postseason scar tissue.” ESPN’s Buster Olney on Philadelphia Phillies

Bregman is not only a two-time All-Star, but he’s also a two-time World Series winner, one of course coming against the Phillies. If having postseason success is what the Phillies are after, then signing the third baseman with the most home runs in World Series history would be a great way to accomplish their goals, even if that means trading Alec Bohm in the process.

Related: Juan Soto to Philadelphia Phillies? MLB insiders predict team will sign these top free agents, including All-Star outfielder