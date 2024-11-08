Juan Soto to Philadelphia Phillies? MLB insiders predict team will sign these top free agents, including All-Star outfielder

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Philadelphia Phillies make a big splash this offseason in free agency?

According to FanGraphs, the Phillies have an estimated 2025 payroll of $270 million — just $11 million shy of the third luxury tax threshold. They have eight players on the books making $18 million or more next season.

One of the Phillies’ biggest needs is upgrading a lineup that has been frustratingly inconsistent at times while chasing too many bad pitches out of the strike zone.

Despite scoring the fifth-most runs in MLB in 2024, Phillies hitters had one of the worst chase rates. According to Baseball Savant, they swung at 30.3% of pitches out of the strike zone — ranking 25th in the league.

Their offense also disappeared during the four-game loss to the New York Mets in the NLDS. The Phillies struck out a whopping 38 times and scored just 12 runs, with seven coming in Game 2, while hitting an abysmal .186 with a .597 OPS.

Since the Phillies are essentially set in the infield and at designated hitter, the team will more than likely upgrade their outfield. With right fielder Nick Castellanos still owed $40 million over the next two seasons, the Phillies will most likely replace left fielder Brandon Marsh or center fielder Johan Rojas.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski already stated that it takes good players to acquire good players, but don’t count the team out of signing a big-name bat in the offseason.

MLB insiders predict Philadelphia Phillies will sign Anthony Santander, Tanner Scott

A group of 52 voters from MLB.com were polled about where top free agents will land, and they predicted the Phillies will end up with two of them.

The poll revealed that 17% of respondents believe Anthony Santander will sign with the Phillies. Santander is coming off his first All-Star season with the Baltimore Orioles and has averaged 35 home runs and 95 RBI per season over the last three years.

If that happens, Marsh and Rojas could platoon center field in 2025.

The Phillies are also looking for bullpen help with Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez free agents. Because of that, 23% percent of voters think Tanner Scott will land in Philadelphia.

“The 30-year-old lefty got off to a ridiculous start, posting a 1.18 ERA in 44 outings with the Marlins before being sent to the Padres at the Trade Deadline. And while he regressed a bit down the stretch (2.73 ERA in 28 regular-season appearances with San Diego), Scott struck out seven in 4 1/3 scoreless innings across five postseason appearances,” MLB.com wrote.

Unfortunately, for Phillies fans, no respondent predicted Juan Soto to the Phillies. Fifty-two percent of voters believe he will stay with the New York Yankees.

