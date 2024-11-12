MLB insider reveals Philadelphia Phillies surprisingly putting All-Star on trading block

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t the ending to the 2024 season the Philadelphia Phillies expected.

After being the best team in baseball in the first half of the season and capturing the National League East crown for the first time since 2011, the Phillies stumbled again in the playoffs, losing to the New York Mets in four games in the National League Division Series.

For the third consecutive postseason, the Phillies’ offense came up short. In four NLDS games, the Phillies scored only 12 runs (with seven coming in Game 2) and hit .186 with a .597 OPS.

Too many Phillies hitters chased pitches out of the strike zone and continuously stranded runners in scoring position.

After World Series-or-bust aspirations, the Phillies busted.

Going into 2025, the front office is looking to remake the lineup, but there’s not much flexibility when so many offensive stars are locked into big-money contracts.

That’s why, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan, a first-time All-Star is on the trade block.

Philadelphia Phillies willing to trade Alex Bohm

Passan reveals that the Phillies are making third baseman Alec Bohm available.

While his All-Star selection might make this surprising, Bohm’s 2024 season was a tale of two halves.

In 94 games in the first half of the season, Bohm slashed .295/.348/.482, with 11 home runs, 33 doubles, and 70 RBI. However, over the final 49 games, Bohm regressed, slashing .251/.299/.382, with only four home runs, 11 doubles, and 27 RBI. He landed on the injured list in September with a left hand strain and struggled upon his return.

Bohm was also benched for a game in the NLDS.

With Bohm entering free agency after the 2026 season and top prospect Aidan Miller rising rapidly through the minor leagues, the Phillies are reportedly making the first-time All-Star available.

“Coming off a career-best season, the 28-year-old Bohm nonetheless finds himself on the trade block. While he was a well-above-average hitter — .280/.332/.448 with 61 extra-base hits — his first-half OPS was nearly 150 points higher than in the second half, and the Phillies are looking to shake up their team after a disappointing postseason ouster by the Mets,” reports Passan.

The Phillies are searching for a power-hitting outfielder, right-handed reliever, and back-end rotation help this offseason.

