MLB insider believes this former MVP would be ‘fit’ for Philadelphia Phillies

It was another disappointing ending to the Philadelphia Phillies’ season as they were bounced by the New York Mets in the NLDS in four games.

It was the second consecutive year they’ve been bounced from the postseason after going in as the favorites. Last year, they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games in the NLCS.

The Phillies’ offense has failed to score more than two runs in five out of their last six playoff games dating back to Game 6 of the 2023 NLCS.

The front office can’t run it back with the same lineup that can’t grind out at-bats, chases too many pitches, and consistently fails in situational hitting.

The Phillies will most likely look to upgrade the outfield, but outside of New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto, who will command a contract in excess of $500 million, there aren’t many bats on the market.

However, one MLB insider believes if a former National League MVP opts out of his contract, he would make a great “fit” with this Phillies lineup.

MLB insider believes Cody Bellinger would propel Phillies offense

Cody Bellinger, who was the 2019 NL MVP while with the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Chicago Cubs prior to the 2024 season, with two opt outs.

If Bellinger declines his 2025 option worth $27.5 million, MLB insider Jon Heyman believes he would be a fantastic “fit” for this Phillies team looking to upgrade its offense.

“I feel like they have one more outfield position where they can get some offense, and I think that’s probably what they need to do,” said Heyman on Bleacher Report. “I don’t think Cody Bellinger is going to opt out. He would be a fit if he did.”

Bellinger would be able to play center field, replacing the light-hitting Johan Rojas. Bellinger could also play first base if the Phillies want to give Bryce Harper a day off.

Over eight seasons, Bellinger has hit 196 home runs and has a 10% walk rate. Bellinger has a career chase rate of 27.8%, slightly below the MLB average of 28.5%.

Bellinger also has extensive postseason experience, winning a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

