MLB insider reveals Garrett Crochet trade cost, top frontrunners

The 2024 MLB trade deadline was filled with Garrett Crochet rumors about a move from the Chicago White Sox. Of course, the 25-year-old All-Star lefty never got dealt, but that doesn’t mean a Crochet trade couldn’t happen this offseason.

While the White Sox are expected to have a sky-high asking price for their top pitcher, now we have a better idea of what Chicago expects to find on the trade market and who the top Crochet trade frontrunners are.

Dodgers, Mets, and Phillies emerge as Garrett Crochet trade frontrunners

The White Sox didn’t trade Garrett Crochet ahead of the regular season deadline, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post says he “seems certain to go in trade this winter.” If he is traded, Heyman’s sources expect the White Sox to receive a “blue-chip prospect” in return.

Earlier this week, Heyman highlighted the Dodgers’ past pursuit of Crochet. More recently, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale revealed that the Dodgers and Phillies are the “most aggressive” teams in trade discussions for the left-handed starter. But Heyman also added the Mets and Orioles to the list, particularly thanks to Baltimore’s collection of young position player talent.

Crochet won’t become a free agent until 2027, so any team that trades for him would have at least two years of control until being forced to shell out big bucks. For that same reason, the White Sox don’t need to trade their young star right away. They could just as easily wait until an even better offer comes along, yet Heyman expects a trade before the 2025 gets underway.

