MetLife Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

When it comes to size, no NFL arena is larger than MetLife Stadium. So it’s only fitting that the New York Giants would call it home. Oddly enough, the stadium is also shared with the New York Jets, or perhaps it’s the other way around. Either way, MetLife Stadium is always busy on gameday. If you’re planning a trip to MetLife Stadium any time soon, here’s everything you may want to know.

Where is MetLife Stadium located?

MetLife Stadium is in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The address of MetLife Stadium is 1 MetLife Stadium Dr, East Rutherford, NJ 07073.

Who plays at MetLife Stadium?

The New York Giants and New York Jets play at MetLife Stadium.

What is the capacity of MetLife Stadium?

The capacity at MetLife Stadium is 82,500, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at MetLife Stadium?

MetLife Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

How much is the parking at MetLife Stadium?

MetLife Stadium parking costs $40. Parking capacities are to change based on the size and type of event.

Can you tailgate at MetLife Stadium?

Yes, you can tailgate at MetLife Stadium. It is allowed in all MetLife Sports Complex parking lots unless otherwise designated. It’s best to get there early since the lots open up five hours before game time.

Can you watch the New York Giants and Jets warm up at MetLife Stadium?

Before the game, you can watch the football team’s warm-up at MetLife Stadium. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring to MetLife Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are no bigger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be brought into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water into MetLife Stadium?

Food can be brought into MetLife Stadium if it is contained in a clear plastic bag. Factory-sealed plastic bottles of water or soft drinks that are 20 oz. or less in size can be brought in.

Is MetLife Stadium cashless?

MetLife Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at MetLife Stadium?

Suites at MetLife Stadium cost between $5,000-$30,000, depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Commissioners Club Suites are the most exclusive suite option at MetLife Stadium. The 20 Commissioners Club suites are just 32 rows from the field.

Located on Level 3, these MetLife Stadium suites feature indoor/outdoor seating and will are climate-controlled for your comfort. Besides the exclusive Commissioners Club, Level 3 President’s Circle suites are on the lowest suite level.

On Level 5, the Hertz Five Star Suites are on the middle suite level. These boxes also feature indoor/outdoor seating to watch your event.

The Gold Plus Rewards Suites are stacked on top of the Level 5 Suites. Level 6 Suites feature fixed seating but are enclosed with a glass partition.

What is there to eat at MetLife Stadium?

There are some delicious spots to eat at MetLife Stadium. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Bubba Burger : Serving burgers, chicken tenders, pretzels, hot dogs, fries, soft drinks, and more throughout the stadium.

: Serving burgers, chicken tenders, pretzels, hot dogs, fries, soft drinks, and more throughout the stadium. Deli : Wraps, fresh fruit cups, soda, subs, and more out in sections 146, 210, 242, 306, and 330.

: Wraps, fresh fruit cups, soda, subs, and more out in sections 146, 210, 242, 306, and 330. Pizza : Classic cheese, pepperoni, veggie, and more pizza throughout the stadium.

: Classic cheese, pepperoni, veggie, and more pizza throughout the stadium. Cheesesteak : The classic Philly cheesesteak with meat, cheese, onions, peppers, and more.

: The classic Philly cheesesteak with meat, cheese, onions, peppers, and more. Fat Rooster : Spicy chicken sandwiches out in sections 101, 212, 240, and 317.

: Spicy chicken sandwiches out in sections 101, 212, 240, and 317. Liberty Sausage : Chicken sausage and more out in MetLife Central

: Chicken sausage and more out in MetLife Central WingMan NYC : Bone and boneless wings with a wide range of sauces in sections 121, 213, 241, and 339.

: Bone and boneless wings with a wide range of sauces in sections 121, 213, 241, and 339. Angry Orchard Cider : Fans looking for hard apple cider should head to sections 146 and 320.

: Fans looking for hard apple cider should head to sections 146 and 320. Cheetos Popcorn : Cheetos popcorn is perfect for sharing with friends during a game out in section 329.

: Cheetos popcorn is perfect for sharing with friends during a game out in section 329. Bahnbekyu : Korean BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, cabbage, and more out in MetLife Central.

: Korean BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, cabbage, and more out in MetLife Central. Lucky’s : Asian-inspired dishes and beer out section 315.

: Asian-inspired dishes and beer out section 315. Beers of the World : Fans looking for a wide selection of beers should head to sections 106, 121, 246, 320, 326, 336, and 345.

: Fans looking for a wide selection of beers should head to sections 106, 121, 246, 320, 326, 336, and 345. Craft Beer Zone : Fans looking for local craft beer drink options should head to 146 and 320.

: Fans looking for local craft beer drink options should head to 146 and 320. Nonna Fusco’s Kitchen : Meatball sandwiches out in sections 118, 215, and 239.

: Meatball sandwiches out in sections 118, 215, and 239. Taco’s Raquerors: Tacos, burritos, rice and beans, and more are out in sections 117, 217, 234, and 313.

