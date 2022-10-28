Lumen Field: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - Seahawks.com

Have you ever been a part of one of the NFL’s most electric atmospheres? There’s simply nothing like the experience as one of many spectators who can call themselves the ’12th Man’ at Lumen Field during a Seattle Seahawks game. In what can be one of the loudest football arenas around, here’s everything you could want to know ahead of a trip to Lumen Field.

Where is Lumen Field located?

Lumen Field is in Seattle, Washington. The address of Lumen Field is 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98134.

Who plays at Lumen Field?

The Seattle Seahawks play at Lumen Field.

What is the capacity of Lumen Field?

The capacity at Lumen Field is 72,000, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at Lumen Field?

Lumen Field gates will open two hours before kickoff.

How much is the parking at Lumen Field?

Paid parking is available in the Lumen Field Event Center Garage and North Lot on a first-come, first-serve basis. The lot and garage open at 6 AM on event days. Pricing varies on event days/non-event days.

Can you tailgate at Lumen Field?

Tailgating is not permitted on Lumen Field property. Fans interested in tailgating can find several lots a short walk from the stadium, including a lot on 8th and Holgate, about a 10-minute walk south of Lumen Field.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field?

You can watch the football team’s warm-up at Lumen Field before the game. You can also head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring to Lumen Field?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ are allowed in the stadium.

Can you bring food and water into Lumen Field?

Outside food in a clear plastic bag or pizza in a pizza box is allowed into Lumen Field. Outside beverages are not permitted into Lumen Field.

Is Lumen Field cashless?

Lumen Field is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Lumen Field?

Depending on the event and game, suites at Lumen Field cost between $17,500- $35,000. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Located directly above the Club Suite Level is the Luxury Suite Level at Lumen Field.

The Club Suites are on the lowest of two suites levels at Lumen Field.

What is there to eat at Lumen Field?

There are some delicious spots to eat at Lumen Field. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Brougham Beer Hall : Serving up classic craft beers out in section 128.

: Serving up classic craft beers out in section 128. Great State Burger : Serving burgers, fries, and milkshakes in section 122.

: Serving burgers, fries, and milkshakes in section 122. Pizza Hut : Cheese, pepperoni, and more slices out in sections 107 and 137.

: Cheese, pepperoni, and more slices out in sections 107 and 137. PNW Grille : Gyros and sandwiches with a wide selection of peppers, meat, and onions in section 113.

: Gyros and sandwiches with a wide selection of peppers, meat, and onions in section 113. Beardslee Public House : Cheeseburgers, pretzels, fries, and more are out in sections 204 and 240.

: Cheeseburgers, pretzels, fries, and more are out in sections 204 and 240. Cantina : Chicken and veggie burrito bowls out in section 339.

: Chicken and veggie burrito bowls out in section 339. Chicken and Biscuits : The classic fried chicken sandwich on a biscuit with sauce out in 126 and 32.

: The classic fried chicken sandwich on a biscuit with sauce out in 126 and 32. Beecher’s Mac n Cheese : Personalized mac and cheese in sections 305 and 335.

: Personalized mac and cheese in sections 305 and 335. Din Tai Fung : A wide range of Asian cuisine, including wonton soup, chicken fried rice, veggie buns, pork buns, and more, out in sections 116, 208, 236, and 332.

: A wide range of Asian cuisine, including wonton soup, chicken fried rice, veggie buns, pork buns, and more, out in sections 116, 208, 236, and 332. Manu’s Tacos : Personalized tacos with a wide range of toppings in section 303.

: Personalized tacos with a wide range of toppings in section 303. Smokehouse BBQ : Brisket sandwiches, mac and cheese, pretzels, and more out in sections 120, 131, 214, 230, and 305.

: Brisket sandwiches, mac and cheese, pretzels, and more out in sections 120, 131, 214, 230, and 305. Ivar’s: Fans looking for the seafood menu must head to sections 118, 133, and 337. At Ivar’s, you will find clam chowder, fish, chips, and more.

