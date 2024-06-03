Belmont Stakes Legends: Top 10 Winning Horses Including Point Given and Secretariat

Credit: Nancy Rokos / Special to the Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Belmont Stakes, the crowned jewel in the Triple Crown series, has witnessed some of the most memorable moments in horse racing history. Referred to as the “Test of the Champion,” this challenging mile-and-a-half competition, usually at Belmont Park but will be temporarily housed at Saratoga Race Course, has immortalized legendary horses and left an indelible mark on the sport’s illustrious legacy. Each champion’s performance showcases the horse’s exceptional skill and unwavering determination, from unexpected victories to commanding triumphs. Let’s honor the top 10 greatest winners of the Belmont Stakes.

10. Birdstone (2004)

9. Victory Gallop (1998)

8. Afleet Alex (2008)

Afleet Alex's showing at the 2005 Belmont Stakes was genuinely remarkable, winning by a substantial margin following a noteworthy stumble in the Preakness. His triumph at Belmont highlighted his remarkable stamina and bravery in facing challenges. This victory further cemented Afleet Alex's status as one of the premier horses of that era.

7. Point Given (2001)

Point Given's Belmont Stakes win in 2001 was a redemption story after a disappointing Kentucky Derby finish. He bounced back to win the Preakness and Belmont Stakes by wide margins, demonstrating his superior stamina and talent. Point Given's powerful performance in the Belmont cemented his status as an elite racehorse.

6. Easy Goer (1989)

Easy Goer's win at the 1989 Belmont Stakes stood out as a defining moment in his rivalry with Sunday Silence, who he beat by a significant margin of eight lengths. This big victory halted Sunday Silence's pursuit of the Triple Crown and highlighted Easy Goer's remarkable agility and power. The big win at Belmont by Easy Goer remains a standout display in the history of the race's legacy.

5. American Pharoah (2015)

American Pharoah made history by winning the Belmont Stakes in 2015, breaking a 37-year Triple Crown dry spell with a commanding wire-to-wire win. His extraordinary skill was displayed as he sprinted to victory by a margin of 5 ½ lengths, solidifying his status as one of the greatest races in sports history. The nation was captivated by American Pharoah's Triple Crown victory, reigniting enthusiasm for the sport at a time it needed it.

4. Citation (1948)

Citation's victory at the Belmont Stakes in 1948 sealed his Triple Crown victory, placing him among the elite group of horses who have accomplished this remarkable feat. He showcased his dominance by winning with an impressive eight-length lead, establishing himself as one of the most legendary racehorses in history. Citation's remarkable performance and many wins throughout his racing career left a lasting impact on the world of horse racing.

3. Seattle Slew (1977)

Seattle Slew‘s victory at the Belmont Stakes in 1977 was crucial to his triumphant Triple Crown journey, highlighting his exceptional speed and strength. Securing a four-length win at Belmont concluded a flawless season, cementing his legendary status. Seattle Slew’s remarkable dominance and undefeated status throughout the Triple Crown races distinguished him as a legendary figure in horse racing history.

2. Man o’ War (1920)

Man o' War's Belmont Stakes win in 1920, though not part of a Triple Crown attempt, was a phenomenal display of his extraordinary talent. He won by 20 lengths in record time, cementing his status as the greatest racehorse in American history. Man o' War's dominance on the track and lasting impact on the sport overshadow many Triple Crown winners.

1. Secretariat (1973)

