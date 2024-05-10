Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a week since the thrilling finale of the 150th Kentucky Derby, and now we eagerly anticipate the next leg of the Triple Crown this weekend. The Preakness Stakes, the second jewel in this prestigious series, has seen some truly memorable moments. Held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, this event puts three-year-old thoroughbreds in the spotlight nationally. Here’s our list of the top 10 horses to win this prestigious race.

10. Shackleford (2011)

Shackleford is starting our Top 10 list. He took the lead for most of the 2011 Preakness Stakes race and fended off a strong challenge from Animal Kingdom, the champion of the Kentucky Derby. Recognized for his quickness and determination, Shackleford’s win showcased smart pacing and unwavering resolve, endearing him to fans for his bravery in intense moments.

9. Pine Bluff (1992)

Pine Bluff‘s victory in the 1992 Preakness came after finishing fifth in the Kentucky Derby. His Preakness Stakes win was marked by a dramatic finish, where he narrowly edged out Alydeed. Pine Bluff was celebrated for his smooth, effortless stride and ability to bounce back even when behind. Read more: Churchill Downs suspends racing amid probe into horse deaths

8. Summer Squall (1990)

Despite a respiratory problem that affected his performance in the Kentucky Derby, Summer Squall roared back to take the Preakness Stakes in 1990. His win was highlighted by a powerful finish, overcoming Derby winner Unbridled and demonstrating his resilience and determination. Read more: National Treasure wins 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course

7. Afleet Alex (2005)

Perhaps one of the most heart-stopping moments in Preakness Stakes history, Afleet Alex nearly fell mid-race but incredibly recovered to win by five lengths. This remarkable display of agility and grit won him the race and a permanent place in the hearts of racing fans. Related: Churchill Downs extends Bob Baffert suspension through 2024

6. Point Given (2001)

5. Rachel Alexandra (2009)

Rachel Alexandra made history as the first female horse to clinch the Preakness Stakes since 1924. Competing against her male counterparts, she showcased a remarkable blend of quickness and endurance to secure the win, highlighting that gender does not hinder greatness in horse racing. Rachel Alexandra is retired and resides at Stonestreet Farms, where guests can visit a living legend when they tour the farm. Read more: Epicenter gains attention at Preakness with no Triple Crown in play

4. Sunday Silence (1989)

3. War Admiral (1937)

2. Secretariat (1973)

Secretariat’s performance in the 1973 Preakness Stakes is the stuff of legends. Winning by an astonishing 2 1/2 lengths, he set a record pace and primed the world for his historic Triple Crown victory, including a breathtaking 31-length win at Belmont. No list of top racehorses is complete without the legend Secretariat. Baseball news: Top 10 MLB hitters of all-time in the modern era, including Pete Rose & Barry Bonds

1. American Pharoah (2015)

