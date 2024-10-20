NFL injury report Week 7: Latest NFL injury news on Mike Evans, Kenneth Walker, Cooper Kupp and more

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The NFL injury report Week 7 is released on Friday, with teams providing some clarity on whether or not top players will be available days out from kickoff. It’s not until Saturday night and Sunday morning that the NFL injury news floods in, providing final updates on the statuses of players before games begin. Just hours out from kickoff, here’s the final NFL injury news for Week 7 that you need to know.

Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans – Shoulder

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis first suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 but had a chance to rest it with a Week 5 bye. While he returned to play in this past game, it only made the shoulder injury worse. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Levis will not play in Week 7 due to a grade 2 AC sprain and he's considered week-to-week with an injury that will keep him out for multiple games. Mason Rudolph doesn't move the needle much for fantasy managers with DeAndre Hopkins or Calvin Ridley. STATUS: OUT

Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers – Calf

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After missing the first six weeks of the season with a calf injury, Russell Wilson is returning to the field in Week 7. As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wilson will start on Sunday against the New York Jets defense and receive a "majority" of the snaps. However, Justin Fields will still be in some offensive packages. Facing a top Jets defense, Wilson is off the fantasy radar for Sunday's game but his return does slightly boost the stock of Pat Freiermuth and George Pickens. STATUS: Will Start

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts – Oblique

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts offense looked better with Joe Flacco under center, but Anthony Richardson will start in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. We recognize Richardson’s rushing ability and arm strength give him phenomenal upside, but poor decision-making and wild inaccuracy have tanked his fantasy value this season. In what could be a low-scoring game, Richardson profiles as a low-end QB1 with upside but we’d have preferred Flacco under center for the sake of Josh Downs and MPJ. STATUS: Will Start

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Ankle

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just another season of Jonathan Taylor popping up on the NFL injury report with an ankle issue and missing multiple games because of it. Taylor never practiced leading up to Week 7 and will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. With Taylor out, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson will get more opportunities but neither are recommended fantasy options. STATUS: OUT

Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars – Hamstring

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After leaving last Sunday’s game in London with a hamstring injury, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is OUT for today’s game against the New England Patriots. In Etienne’s absence, Tank Bigsby draws the start against a Patriots defense that has allowed over 130 rushing yards per game in the last three weeks. Consider Bigsby an RB1 on Sunday. STATUS: Inactive

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks – Illness

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III didn’t appear on the NFL injury report until Saturday, when he was a late addition for Week 7 due to an illness. Unfortunately, the Seahawks lead running back is a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. If Walker can’t go for the 1:00 PM EDT kickoff, Zach Charbonnet becomes a mid-tier RB2 in a solid matchup. STATUS: Game-Time Decision

Jordan Mason, RB, San Francisco 49ers – Shoulder

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After exiting in Thursday Night Football with a shoulder injury, the extra rest proved to be very beneficial for San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason. After first being uncertain for Week 7, the 49ers have taken Mason off the NFL injury report for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Cheifs and he will play as the team's featured running back. We have him as a high-end RB2 against a Chiefs defense that is holding running backs under 70 rushing yards per game this season. STATUS: Will Start

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns – Knee

Credit: Matthew Brown / USA TODAY NETWORK

Just over a year removed from a devastating knee injury that looked like it could end his NFL career, Nick Chubb will return to the Cleveland Browns backfield for Week 7. Chubb will start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, though, Cleveland will be limiting his workload even with Jerome Ford out. We're calling Chubb a very risky low-end RB2, but better days are ahead for him and his fantasy managers. STATUS: Will Play

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots – Foot

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

After missing last week’s loss to the Houston Texans, running back Rhamondre Stevenson made his way back to practice late this week. Thankfully for the New England Patriots, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Stevenson is expected to play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is an early kickoff in London, but there’s a quality matchup for fantasy managers here with Stevenson facing a weak Jaguars defense. Consider him a strong FLEX option for Week 7. STATUS: Will Play

Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings – Hamstring

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After exiting early in Week 6 with a lower-body injury, running back Aaron Jones had the added benefit of a bye to get some extra rest. It proved to be a difference-maker. Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network that Jones is expected to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. We'll caution fantasy managers to set their expectations for Jones as a mid-tier RB2, especially against a stout Lions run defense with Jones at risk of aggravating his injury. STATUS: Expected to Play

Brian Robinson Jr, RB, Washington Commanders – Knee

Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL injury news for Brian Robinson Jr. a week ago was disappointing, as the Washington Commanders running back was forced to miss a game with a knee injury. Thankfully, it proved to be a minor issue and Robinson Jr. is "trending in the right direction" towards playing against the Carolina Panthers. If Robinson Jr. starts, he's a high-end RB2 against a bottom-5 Carolina Panthers run defense. He's a strong bet for a touchdown and could give you 50-plus yards. STATUS: Likely to Play

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills – Toe

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

James Cook missed this past game with a toe injury, opening the door for Ray Davis to put on a show against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Now, Davis is dealing with a calf injury and the Buffalo Bills have taken Cook off the NFL injury report for Week 7. Cook will start on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but we'll put him in RB2 territory considering the matchup. STATUS: Will Start

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Hamstring

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mike Evans concerned fantasy managers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans when he popped up on the NFL injury report for Week 7 with a hamstring issue then didn't practice on Thursday or Friday. Fortunately for the Bucs, there was very positive NFL injury news on Saturday. Tampa Bay took Evans off its final injury report and he will play on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. Evans is a strong WR1 against a porous Ravens' secondary.

Davante Adams, WR, New York Jets – ‘Hamstring’

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Modern medicine is incredible. Davante Adams has missed multiple games this season with a hamstring issue, an injury that likely would've kept him out for Week 7 if he still played for the Las Vegas Raiders. Suddenly, the hamstring miraculously healed after his trade request was granted. Adams' chemistry with Aaron Rodgers is unmatched and even with some physical decline from both players, we'll consider Adams a WR1 moving forward because of how many targets he'll get. STATUS: Will Play

Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Arizona Cardinals – Concussion

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

We'll start with the good news. After entering the concussion protocol, Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was cleared in time to suit up for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now for the bad news. Harrison Jr. has seen 15 total targets in his last three games, turning those looks into 81 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. Kyler Murray just isn't looking for him that much and against a top-5 Chargers defense, we're not considering Harrison Jr. anymore more than a mid-tier WR2. STATUS: Will Play

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants – Concussion

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, some positive NFL injury news on Malik Nabers. The New York Giants rookie missed consecutive games with a concussion and his absence took an obvious toll on the Giants passing game. Fortunately, he cleared the league’s concussion protocol well in advance of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. We view him as a low-end WR1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. STATUS: Will Start

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams – Ankle

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams left the door open to wide receiver Cooper Kupp making his return in Week 7, unfortunately, it's unlikely to happen. Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that Kupp is not expected to play against Las Vegas. An official decision will be made after pre-game warmups, but Kuff should be considered extremely unlikely to play. STATUS: Likely Out

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings – Knee

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Fantasy managers have been waiting a long time for T.J. Hockenson to return. The wait continues. The Minnesota Vikings ruled Hockenson OUT for Sunday's divisional clash against the Detroit Lions. The interesting NFL injury news for this one is that Hockenson could return in Week 8, a short week with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. For now, though, no Hockenson. STATUS: OUT

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles – Hamstring

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images