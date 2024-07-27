10 Most influential women in NASCAR history: From Hailie Deegan to Danica Patrick

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Some casual fans may not realize that NASCAR has had many talented women who stepped into the male-dominated league and broke barriers. With that in mind, here are 10 women who had a major influence on the sport while creating an iconic legacy.

Betty Jane France

Before her passing, Betty Jane France served in many major executive positions at NASCAR. Such as Executive Vice President and Assistant Treasurer. Additionally, she was the Chairperson of the NASCAR Foundation. She was actively involved in the establishment of what has become known as “Speediatrics” a children’s specialized care unit in Halifax Health in Daytona Beach. To honor her, The Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award was created to celebrate the incredible charitable efforts of NASCAR fans.

Hailie Deegan

Hailie Deegan is one of the most notable up-and-coming drivers in NASCAR. She was the first woman to win a race when she earned the checkered flag at the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West — now the ARCA Menards Series West in 2018. Deegan also has experience racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and has had several top-10 finishes. Plus, she has a strong social media presence, using it to inspire and encourage the next generation of female racers.

Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick is, perhaps, the most famous female racer in NASCAR history. In 2013 she was the first woman in to start from the pole position for the Daytona 500 and her final position in the race was eighth. Making Patrick the highest-placed woman in the races history. In her overall racing career, Patrick managed to get seven top-10 finishes in the Cup Series. She was also the first woman to lead laps and get a top-five finish in the Indianapolis 500, as a driver in IndyCar.

Patty Moise

Patty Moise achieved tremendous milestones in NASCAR. Most importantly in the Xfinity Series, where she raced 133 times between 1986 and 1998. Moise had a breakthrough in 1987 by becoming the first woman to lead a Busch Series race at Road Atlanta. In 1988 Moise won a Busch qualifying race at Talladega. Her highest finish in the Xfinity Series was at Talladega Superspeedway in 1995, when she finished in seventh place. Best known for her determination and business-first mentality, she has always taken on the role of managing her own teams. She ensured sponsorships and dealt with the team logistics which shows her determination in a male-dominated sport.

Louise Smith

Louise Smith was a NASCAR driver who raced from 1949 to 1956 and she was one of the first females to compete in NASCAR. She won 38 races in her career in different formats, including modifieds (28 victories), midgets, late models, and sportsmen. Smith was a very aggressive driver and her style on the track earned her a place in the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1999. She has not only made her mark on NASCAR through her driving but also as a car owner.

Janet Guthrie

Janet Guthrie debuted as the first woman in NASCAR to participate in the Daytona 500 in 1977. Despite having a problem with the engine, she ended in 12th position. Between the years 1976 and 1980, she started in 33 NASCAR Winston Cup Series races and recorded 5 top ten results. Guthrie also made history as the first woman to qualify and race in the Indianapolis 500 in 1977.

Lesa France Kennedy

NASCAR is a family business and the heiress to the NASCAR throne is Lesa France Kennedy. The granddaughter of founder Bill France Sr. More than that, she has played a significant role in the business side of the league. Kennedy has been the CEO of International Speedway Corporation and a member of the NASCAR board for many years. She was instrumental in the development of the sport and increasing its scope. She was also on the Forbes’ “Most Powerful Woman in Sports” in 2015.

Ashley Parlett

Ashley Parlett is a notable mechanic in Chip Ganassi Racing. She has over 13 years of experience in NASCAR as a mechanic and has also served as a car chief. Parlett began as a stock car driver and raced in two ARCA Racing Series races before becoming a full-time mechanic in 2006. Through the years, Parlett has made major contributions to the teams she's been on successes while breaking the traditional gender roles of women in the garage.

Shawna Robinson

Shawna Robinson was the first woman to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race, which she did in the Dash Series in 1988. Her racing career then escalated to the Busch Series (now known as NASCAR Xfinity Series). Her Cup Series stint spanned from the 1990s to the early 2000s. Robinson put her name again in the history books in 1994 when she secured the pole for the Atlanta 300. It was a record that no other woman had ever achieved in the Xfinity Series previously.

Sara Christian

